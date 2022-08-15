Read full article on original website
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Polygon
If you liked Netflix’s Day Shift, watch these 4 movies that also combine action, horror, and comedy
Netflix’s new vampire hunting movie Day Shift brings back an old classic: combining action, horror, and comedy into a fun, audience-thrilling package. It helps to have a leading man like Jamie Foxx, and a director like J.J. Perry. First-time director Perry, a veteran stunt performer and action choreographer, brings...
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans name and shame the misleading trailers that tricked them into the theater
Everyone understands that the entire purpose of a motion picture marketing campaign is to present a compelling case as to why a certain movie is worthy of your time and money. That’s fair, and an accepted fact of life, but fans do not care one bit for misleading trailers that paint the picture of one project, only to deliver something entirely different once the audience has taken their seats.
A new Saw film is officially happening and releasing on Halloween next year
Following last year's Spiral offshoot, it looks like the main Saw franchise is back
‘Back to the Drive-In’ Documentary Explores Ups and Downs of Ma-and-Pa Theaters Keeping Film Under the Stars Alive
“Back to the Drive-In” is filmmaker April Wright’s second documentary about drive-ins, following 2013’s “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the American Drive-In Movie,” but she’s not milking a good thing with a rehash of the definitive first film. Rather than again explore the overall rise and fall and semi-rise of the phenomenon, in this terrific sequel, she’s looking at the big picture (drive-in screens are huge, in case you haven’t been) but also the smaller one, painting a series of portraits of 11 different ozoners across the U.S. It’s a warm and funny and even touching tribute to the...
Yellow Veil Pictures Boards World Sales For Stephen King Documentary ‘King On Screen’
EXCLUSIVE: Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired world sales rights to Daphné Baiwir’s feature documentary King On Screen. The film, which centers on the journey of works by legendary horror author Stephen King from the page to cinema and television screens, will premiere at Fantastic Fest in September. Approved by King, the doc features an inside look with the majority of directors who have adapted his work for the screen, showcasing that unique relationship. Included in the picture are The Shawshank Redemption helmer Frank Darabont as well as Mick Garris, Mike Flanagan, Greg Nicotero and more. In 1976, Brian de Palma directed Carrie,...
Neon Acquires Laura Poitras Doc ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’
Neon has landed North American distribution rights to the latest by powerhouse documentarian Laura Poitras. The company will release All the Beauty and the Bloodshed in theaters in North America this fall, with an ancillary and digital release after. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed centers on photographer and activist Nan Goldin, whose work has shed light on the HIV/AIDS epidemic and recently challenged the Sackler family, who founded and owned the Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. Poitras’ film contains “rare footage” of Goldin’s activism against the Sackler family, as well as footage from Goldin’s slideshows and photography and interviews, Neon announced...
theplaylist.net
‘I Used To Be Famous’ Trailer: Ed Skrein Stars As A Former Boy Band Member Trying To Hit It Big Again In Netflix’s Feel-Good Drama
There are plenty of down-on-his-luck musician stories in films and TV series. However, the new Netflix film, “I Used to Be Famous,” hopes that there’s still a little more fuel in the tank as the film subgenre gets explored one more time. As seen in the trailer...
Opera Star Renée Fleming To Take Part In Live Imax Events Tied To ‘Cities That Sing’ Documentaries About Paris And Venice
EXCLUSIVE: Opera star Renée Fleming will appear in live conversations in September and October tied to the Imax releases of documentary films focused on Paris and Venice. The “Cities That Sing” installments feature Fleming singing, along with special guests, as well as exploring the two European capitals. (Watch a trailer above.) The Paris film will premiere at global Imax locations on September 18, and the Venice one will debut on October 30. Both films are produced by Stage Access and were filmed for Imax using company-certified cameras. In addition to exclusive performances, they feature the art, history, cuisine and music of Paris and...
Film Independent’s Global Media Makers Program Unveils L.A. Residency Shorts
Spirit Award organizer Film Independent has released three short films directed by South Asian filmmakers that took part in its Global Media Makers Los Angeles Residency. The three shorts include Anup Poudel’s Birds in LA, where the filmmaker from Nepal portrays a paper swan meeting others of different colors and sizes and embracing friendship and freedom while on a tour of Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew Sarajevo Film Festival Director Jovan Marjanovic on Supporting Ukraine Without Banning Russian FilmsWolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Ukraine, Female Filmmakers in Focus at Sarajevo's CineLink Program The second short is Indian...
Maia Reficco shares first photos on the set of her new film ‘Cuban Girl’s Guide’
Maia Reficco continues to take over Hollywood! The Argentinian actress is sharing a glimpse of her new project, acting alongside Kit Connor and Kate del Castillo in the film ‘A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.’ The 22-year-old star of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ posted...
Weinstein Investigation Movie ‘She Said’ to World Premiere at New York Film Festival
“She Said,” a drama about the sexual harassment investigation that took down Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival. The Universal Pictures movie is screening as part of the festival’s spotlight section. Other movies that will be highlighted include Chinonye Chukwu’s historical drama “Till,” Elvis Mitchell’s documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?,” James Ivory and Giles Gardner’s non-fiction film “A Cooler Climate,” and Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s New York Dolls documentary “Personality Crisis: One Night Only.” Additional spotlight entries include “Bones and All,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring...
‘Palm Springs’ Director Max Barbakow Boards Warner Bros. Comedy ‘Disaster Wedding’, Jon Watts Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of his breakout comedy Palm Springs, director Max Barbakow looks to have found his next big studio film as he has boarded the Warner Bros. comedy Disaster Wedding. Dave Holstein is currently rewriting the script with the first draft by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Spider-Man director Jon Watts is producing along with Andrew Kortschak, who will produce through his End Cue banner. Jesse Ehrman and Chrystal Lee are overseeing for the studio. Plot details are being kept under wraps outside of the film being set at a wedding that goes off the rails pretty fast. Barbakow has been in high demand around...
Utopia Nabs Kristoffer Borgli’s Cannes Satire ‘Sick of Myself’ (Exclusive)
Utopia has acquired the North American rights to writer-director Kristoffer Borgli’s cultural satire Sick of Myself. The nihilistic romantic comedy, which screened at Cannes as part of the Un Certain Regard section, portrays a self-absorbed young woman, played by Kristine Kujath Thorp, making herself sick to attract attention and one-up her artist boyfriend (Eirik Sæther).More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Horror Film 'Smile' to Open Fantastic FestKorea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' for Oscar 2023 CompetitionDirector Lola Quivoron on Embedding Herself in France's Underground Dirt-Bike Scene for Cannes Award-Winning Debut 'Rodeo' Sick of Myself will next play at the 2022 edition of...
