WAFF
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
WAFF
ASCTE students return to new, modern campus in Cummings Research Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new state-of-the-art facility in Cummings Research Park. It’s called The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE)! This is a public, residential magnet high school, open to students across Alabama. “This has been the culmination of years of work, really from...
