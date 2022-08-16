Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
What some local colleges are doing to keep tuition down despite inflation
PITTSBURGH — With inflation on a lot of minds, people are really noticing the cost of everything these day, including college tuition. Sarah Defrancesco is working over the summer to help pay for half of her college payments at Slippery Rock University. “I liked Slippery Rock because it is...
EGCC offering training for cannabis industry jobs
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a major need in one of the fastest growing industries in the country. As Eastern Gateway Community College was preparing its latest curriculum, they saw where the jobs were available added a new Cannabis Education Program. 175 million jobs are predicted in this industry, so we need to be there […]
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
wnewsj.com
Lots of available land in Clinton County, but for some projects, a too-lean infrastructure
WILMINGTON — Too little infrastructure as the biggest initial challenge to job creation in Clinton County was a theme at the latest meeting of the Port Authority board. David Lotterer, who provides leasing services for the Port Authority and is vice president at the commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle, said he and his economic development cohorts here turn down more JobsOhio leads because of insufficient infrastructure — power, gas, sewer, water — than for any other reason.
WKRC
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
travelawaits.com
American Queen’s Longest Sailing Explores Two Iconic U.S. Rivers
American Queen Voyages is going big — really big — with its latest offering. Its American Countess riverboat will be used for a 23-day journey on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, taking guests from just outside the Twin Cities in Minnesota to Pittsburgh. A reverse trip is also available.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman uses life-changing diagnosis to launch thriving business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine business owner took her cancer diagnosis to launch a thriving beauty studio while helping others. If you want an appointment at Brow OTR on West Court Street it may take you a month or two to get a spot. Honour Hook, who owns the studio...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Huntingdon auto parts stores just one example of clustering effect
Jill Dechicchis knows how convenient it is for Reliable Auto Repair to have a slew of auto parts stores to choose from as mechanics tackle the bustle of their day-to-day business. Located on North Urania Avenue in Greensburg, Reliable is close to several stores, such as O’Reilly, AutoZone and Advance...
Judge to rule on case that could lower property taxes for some Allegheny County homeowners
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Property owners and Pittsburgh Public Schools squared off in court on Thursday over whether homeowners are paying too much in taxes for their property.The arguments on both sides are mind-numbingly complicated — assessment law, common level ratios and legal jargon requiring a law degree to understand. In the balance is whether homeowners are paying too much in property taxes.The assessment of a home determines how much a homeowner pays in taxes. A high assessment means higher taxes and a lower assessment means lower taxes. The case was brought by new home buyers who said they're paying too much...
WKRC
Newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati set to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar, the newest restaurant at the Banks development in downtown Cincinnati, will soon welcome diners. The Filson is opening to the public at 25 E. Freedom Way at the Banks on Sept. 8. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
nextpittsburgh.com
How Allegheny County property owners can slash their real estate taxes
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Allegheny County property owners are getting the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By...
moversmakers.org
Labor event leaves Coney Island
The annual Labor Day picnic at Coney Island – a decades long labor celebration in the Tri-State – is moving to Great American Ballpark. “We are excited to begin this new Labor Day tradition with all our sisters, brothers, and friends of labor,” said Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Brian Griffin. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Labor Day than spending it together watching the Great American pastime.”
Ohio approves 200 sports betting spots, 17 local
The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the first 200 licenses for sports-betting kiosks Wednesday. Seventeen of them are in Southwest Ohio.
WLWT 5
Who will be Cincinnati's next city manager? The search comes down to 2 finalists
CINCINNATI — The search for the next Cincinnati city manager has come down to two finalists. Mayor Aftab Pureval announced he has chosen two finalists out of 21 initial applicants. Pureval said after a nationwide search, five of the 21 applicants were interviewed by a board of city officials,...
wvxu.org
Local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic changes location and date for 2022
The local AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic is leaving Coney Island. Instead, the traditional union celebration will be held at Great American Ball Park this year. Local Labor Council Secretary Treasurer Brian Griffin says Coney Island was a great place for the picnic for decades, but there's been changes to make it less appealing.
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
Ohio residents file lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai over vehicle thefts
CINCINNATI — Ohio residents have filed a class action lawsuit against car manufactures Kia and Hyundai, alleging that some of their vehicles are unsafe and easy to steal. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in the Southern District of Ohio in Cincinnati, the manufacturers are accused of manufacturing, designing and selling defective vehicles “at multiple locations throughout the state of Ohio and the United States.”
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
