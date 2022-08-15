Our Summer Reading Challenge 2022 has ended. As a community, we read over 1.2 million minutes!. Thank you for reading, logging your minutes and participating in the library's summer programming. Your engagement is what makes our community thrive. Special thanks to the Friends of the Roseville Public Library for sponsoring this year's Summer Reading Challenge. Over 2,000 new library cards were made, 66,400 patrons walked through our library doors and more than 230,400 items circulated system wide during the months of June and July. Here are more fun stats from our summer reading program:

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO