ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five opposing players to watch: Arizona State

This mini-series looks ahead to the near future with USC's 2022 schedule, which is just around the corner. We will be identifying five opposing players that USC fans should be aware of by the time kickoffs start in the fall. Today, we move on to Arizona State Sun Devils you should be familiar with ahead of the 2022 season.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp

USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal

USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
Jerry Colangelo
247Sports

USC OT Courtland Ford talks about team bonding and first string competition

Redshirt sophomore Courtland Ford is part of a three-man battle for two starting tackle spots with transfer Bobby Haskins and Jonah Monheim. Haskins has been held back by injury and protocol issues which delayed his first appearance in training camp, but Ford has been ready from the jump. USCFootball.com caught up with the Cedar Hill, Texas native following the Trojans’ tenth practice of training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy