Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
JOBS・
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Medicaid Care Plan Recipients Have Less Than Two Weeks To Select New Plans
Medicaid recipients with managed care plans are approaching the deadline to select a new plan. Those who do not select a new plan may find themselves in one that is not the best match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jumping Ship: Should You Ditch Your Long-Term Care Insurance?
Lost in the headlines around inflation and oil prices is yet another financial strain, this one focused on older Americans— premiums on long-term care insurance (LTCI), which for some are spiking. Long-term care insurance is designed specifically to cover the cost of home care, assisted living, and nursing home...
healthleadersmedia.com
Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings
Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
beckerspayer.com
Inflation Reduction Act may help ease payers' Medicaid losses if public health emergency ends, Fitch says
Payers with large Medicaid operations are expected to face negative pressure on revenues if the federal public health emergency ends in October, but the total impact on profits is likely to be small because of coverage alternatives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act, according to an Aug. 11 analysis Fitch Ratings shared with Becker's.
aarp.org
Expanded ACA Subsidies Extended Through 2025
Millions of Americans would continue to be able to afford their individual health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 extends expanded premium assistance for the next three years. The American Rescue Plan, enacted in 2021, enhanced premium subsidies for ACA plans,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mcknightsseniorliving.com
40 states now cover around-the-clock Medicaid HCBS as provided in assisted living
The number of state Medicaid waiver programs covering around-the-clock home- and community-based services like those provided by assisted living communities has grown over the past couple of decades, according to an analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services published in the August issue of Health Affairs.
Comments / 0