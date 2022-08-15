ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Primary Care Spending Linked to Care Quality, Plan Ratings

Plans that spend more for primary care are more likely to get better ratings from NCQA. — Afirst-of-its-kind study involving 5.4 million Medi-Cal managed care enrollees -- nearly half of the state’s Medicaid plan members – links higher spending for primary care with better care quality, patient experience, and plan ratings.
Expanded ACA Subsidies Extended Through 2025

Millions of Americans would continue to be able to afford their individual health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 extends expanded premium assistance for the next three years. The American Rescue Plan, enacted in 2021, enhanced premium subsidies for ACA plans,...
