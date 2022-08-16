Read full article on original website
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun Turner
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 12 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans' fall practice No. 12, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Thursday morning's workout featured a little...
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
247Sports
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: USC stays hot with OL Alani Noa commitment, latest Malachi Nelson chatter
The Composite Two-Star Recruits are back for one of their longest episodes to date, kicking off with a Cold Open discussion about USC's latest 2023 commitment: three-star Grant Union (Calif.) offensive lineman Alani Noa. Noa is the fifth USC commitment the Trojans have added over the last month, holding it as the No. 13 class in the nation.
247Sports
USC tight ends coach Zach Hanson talks position group progress after fall camp practice
Seeing a player in a boot and riding a motor scooter is a bad sign for any position group, but seeing that in tight end Jude Wolfe, a player expected to be in the running for the starting spot, it puts a damper on an already slim position group. Nonetheless,...
247Sports
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
247Sports
USC OT Courtland Ford talks about team bonding and first string competition
Redshirt sophomore Courtland Ford is part of a three-man battle for two starting tackle spots with transfer Bobby Haskins and Jonah Monheim. Haskins has been held back by injury and protocol issues which delayed his first appearance in training camp, but Ford has been ready from the jump. USCFootball.com caught up with the Cedar Hill, Texas native following the Trojans’ tenth practice of training camp.
