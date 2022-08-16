ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports

Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: USC stays hot with OL Alani Noa commitment, latest Malachi Nelson chatter

The Composite Two-Star Recruits are back for one of their longest episodes to date, kicking off with a Cold Open discussion about USC's latest 2023 commitment: three-star Grant Union (Calif.) offensive lineman Alani Noa. Noa is the fifth USC commitment the Trojans have added over the last month, holding it as the No. 13 class in the nation.
247Sports

USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal

USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
247Sports

USC OT Courtland Ford talks about team bonding and first string competition

Redshirt sophomore Courtland Ford is part of a three-man battle for two starting tackle spots with transfer Bobby Haskins and Jonah Monheim. Haskins has been held back by injury and protocol issues which delayed his first appearance in training camp, but Ford has been ready from the jump. USCFootball.com caught up with the Cedar Hill, Texas native following the Trojans’ tenth practice of training camp.
