Alex Boyé returns to Cache County for second ‘Ignite the Light’ event
Cache County’s annual “Ignite the Light” event is returning on Aug. 22 to bring awareness mental health issues. According to a news release from the county on Thursday, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds with a live performance from musician and recording artist Alex Boyé.
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan
NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
Preston City Council 8-8
The Preston City Council meeting on Aug. 8 began with a report from Joel Webb on the rec baseball/softball program. The program is growing with 250 plus kids participating this year. He said the decision to go with three co-directors made things much easier. He recommended a full time rec director and more field space to help accommodate the growth. Scheduling fields, particularly for the older teams was one difficulty. Webb feels the biggest challenge has been finding people willing to referee games and the biggest cost for the program is uniforms.
Rural Route News - Aug. 17, 2022
Dayton’s activity day girls made darling plastic canvas baskets in anticipation of school starting. Oreo cookies were the treat.
The Cache Valley Veterans Association’s week-long ‘Freedom Festival’ kicks off Monday
The Cache Valley Veterans Association will be hosting its second annual “Freedom Festival” beginning Aug. 22 at Elk Ridge Park in North Logan. The festival will continue through Aug. 28 with numerous events including ceremonies honoring veterans, a benefit concert, military and community resources for veterans, food trucks and fireworks. The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s Vietnam Tribute Wall will also be present.
County executive floats on-campus housing as partial solution to Logan housing issues
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council, along with members from the affordable housing task force, discussed the possibility of additional on-campus student housing as a partial solution to Logan's housing problems. Cache County executive David Zook said Logan is already doing many of the ideas suggested by...
Allen, Andy A.
Allen Andy A. Allen 73 Preston, Idaho passed away August 12, 2022. Family services will be held at a future date. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Staffing our schools: Valley districts avoid large worker shortages as classes begin
As news reports from the Wasatch Front sound the alarm about teacher and school worker shortages this fall, Cache Valley’s two school districts appear better situated to tackle the new school year than many of their Utah counterparts — and they credit the appeal of living here as a key factor.
Developing Town:Jefferson School leads food preservation effort
Editorial Note: Part 285 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1917, 1918; Preston Citizen, 1942–1948; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.) When the Jefferson School was constructed in 1914 it was considered to be up-to-date in every way....
Franklin approves water hookup fee hike
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Franklin’s mayor and city council approved a huge hike in the current hookup fees for water and sewer. The vote was based on the Capitalization Report presented by Dave Noel at the Public Hearing beginning at 6:30 p.m. that evening. Representing Forsgren Associates, the engineering firm out of Rexburg currently working on the water project, Noel projected the future costs of both city water services and compared neighboring city fees.
FCC meeting Aug 8
The Aug. 8 Franklin County Commission meeting was a very short affair with the regular update on the courthouse being the first item on the agenda. Randy Henrie was pleased that things are moving along with concrete work starting on Thursday. The other item was Resolution 2022-08-08, increasing the assessor...
North Logan offers commercial tax credits for 'waterwise' park strips
North Logan is offering commercial property owners tax credit incentives to take part in the city’s “Flip the Strip” program — an initiative encouraging property owners to tear grass out of their park strips in exchange for dry landscaping. “As part of our water conservation strategy,”...
'It is not our job to play God': Logan resident organizes state capital rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after...
Joyce Larsen
Joyce Parson Larsen, longtime resident of Cache Valley, Utah passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 91 years old. Joyce was born in Logan, Utah on September 21, 1930 and spent most of her life there. She attended both Brigham Young University and Utah State University before her marriage to Jordan Lamoine Larsen on July 26, 1951. The couple were divorced in 1963. Joyce had many talents and interests throughout her long life. She used her artistic talent to create drawings and paintings and designed beautiful clothing which she sewed herself. She was a very spiritual person who revered all of God’s creations and enjoyed writing poetry about the natural world.
60th Wedding Anniversary and 80th Birthday
Come and celebrate Don and JoAnn Beckstead’s 60th Wedding Anniversary and Don’s 80th Birthday. An Open house will be held Saturday, August 27th from 4 to 6 p.m. at 155 West 8th South, Preston, ID.
In-N-Out Burger opens in Logan after longtime planning
Locals were queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of Cache Valley’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.”
John King to perform tonight at Franklin County Fair
The Franklin County Fair has already started, but will really get into full swing tonight with a live concert from rising country artist John King, who will take the stage at 8 p.m. tonight at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. King is currently touring in support of his debut album released...
New men’s champ at Logan River
There is a new men’s club champion at the Logan River Golf Course. Dylan Hardy, who only trailed briefly for one hole during the whole match-play tournament and that was in the semifinals, started strong and took advantage of some misfortune by Taylor Hansen Wednesday in the championship match. Hardy never trailed in the finale and went on to win 7-up.
Rain brings some relief from drought, fire danger
Recent rainfall brought flooding to Tremonton and the surrounding area, but has also come with some relief from the persistent drought and helped reduce the danger of wildfire in the area. Utah has received nearly two inches of rain statewide over the past month, well above the long-term average of...
Prep football: Young Preston team ready to get started
Editor’s note: This is the sixth of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams. There are many questions to be answered when it comes to Preston football.
