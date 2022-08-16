ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

City of Macomb City Council met July 18

Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
MACOMB, IL
spotonillinois.com

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

How high did Edwardsville junior tennis player Milo Kathriner rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by July?

Belle Valley School District 119 in St. Clair County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Belle Valley School District 119, which teaches 1,100 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 04:32.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Coal Valley, IL
Moline, IL
Government
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Government
City
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy