Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Wind storm takes a lingering toll in South Jacksonville
Some of those affected by a brief but intense storm Oct. 24 in South Jacksonville, including For Your Floors and City Church, said they have endured different struggles while trying to rebuild. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 17:26. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It was an honor...
spotonillinois.com
Fire turns historic Greene County structure into rubble
Officials knew the days of the Greene County Almshouse northeast of Carrollton were numbered. The historic building had fallen into disrepair and was a hazard to anyone, particularly ghost hunters, who prowled the grounds. However, none of the officials could have predicted that two fires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
spotonillinois.com
City of Macomb City Council met July 18
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
Comments / 0