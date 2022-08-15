COLUMBIA, S.C. – As part of South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition (SCIC) held a press conference today at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital focusing on the importance of immunizations that protect people of all ages from many different diseases.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO