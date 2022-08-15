ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BINET and the Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team make an Illegal Marijuana Bust- Klamath County

On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
