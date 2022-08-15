Read full article on original website
Oregon Geographic Names Board to Consider Variety of Name-Change Proposals at Summer Meeting
Portland, OR — The Oregon Geographic Names Board (OGNB) will meet in Eugene this Saturday, August 20, to consider proposals to name or re-name geographic features in five Oregon counties. Included on the OGNB’s public agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word “Negro”...
BINET and the Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team make an Illegal Marijuana Bust- Klamath County
On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
Cheeseburger in paradise? No — it’s a cheeseburger battery!
Cheeseburgers are food, not dangerous weapons. But The Smoking Gun says otherwise because a man is in jail, charged for felonious battery with a cheeseburger. And, of course this happened in Florida. Pinellas County, to be exact. James Hunt, 41, was arguing with his girlfriend at a local Burger King...
Police embark on slow-speed chase as man flees in excavator
Oregon’s Washington County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an interesting pursuit on Sunday as they attempted to arrest a man in an excavator. The man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car, authorities said. Video shared on Twitter by authorities show officers...
