Beaver Dam, WI

Carol A. Herbrand

Carol A. Herbrand

Carol A. Herbrand, 82, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Elizabeth Residence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A visitation for Carol will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

Day Two At The Dodge County Fair

(Beaver Dam) It’s the second day of the Dodge County Fair. At Radio Park, its Senior Citizen’s Day with free bingo. There will also be performances by the Swingin’ Beavers, Beaver Dam Seniorette’s, and music from Don Peachy. The Barn Show with Uncle Bill goes from 5 to 6pm.
dailydodge.com

Community Supports RYBS Scoreboard Project

On Tuesday, August 9 Randolph Youth Baseball & Softball held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new scoreboard recognizing all the businesses and people that supported the project. Since forming the new baseball league they have been raising money for a new scoreboard on the south diamond. Along with major and minor sponsors, RYBS and Randolph youth soccer partnered to make the purchase.
RANDOLPH, WI
dailydodge.com

News – August 19, 2022

(Juneau) A Waupun Correctional inmate was given five additional years in prison Thursday for violently assaulting a corrections officer. Timmy Johnson struck the guard in the head approximately 20 times over a report about him hiding his medication in 2019. The victim was seriously injured but recovered and was able to return to work several days later. The 34-year-old has been incarcerated since 2014 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison on numerous charges including First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery.
WATERTOWN, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Draws Large Crowd

(Beaver Dam) Area youth sold off their prize-winning livestock during Thursday night’s 59th Annual Meat Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair. In the Market Beef Auction, Matthew Roche of Columbus sold his Champion Dairy for $5 a pound to Hupf’s Repair. Gavin Lewke of Juneau had the Champion Beef which went for $5 a pound to Professional Floor Covering. Jacob Roche of Columbus had the Reserve Champion Dairy which went for $5.50 a pound to Pine Hills Trucking. Elijah Zick of Fond du lac got $3.75 a pound from Strieter Farm Truck Services for his Reserve Champion Beef.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Sally A. Steffen

Sally A. Steffen

Sally A. Steffen, 76, of Beaver Dam passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam. Sally was born the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Stelse) Wegner on August 29, 1945 and growing up in the Reeseville area. She graduated as valedictorian from Reeseville High School. Sally was married to James E. Steffen on July 18, 1963 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville. Sally was a dedicated homemaker raising her family and was later employed with the Village of Clyman as clerk and treasurer.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Donald D. Lafler

Donald D. Lafler

Donald D. Lafler, age 76 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. Donald was born on August 6, 1946 in Beaver Dam, the son of William A. and Mary J. (Graff) Lafler. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Donald had a passion for music and enjoyed working with computers.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home

(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
WATERTOWN, WI
dailydodge.com

Chase That Began In Town Of Waupun Ends With Suspect Escaping On Foot

(Waupun) A 14-mile pursuit that began in the town of Waupun early Wednesday morning ended with the suspect getting away on foot. Fond du Lac County deputies attempted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Highway 26 around 2:30am. The vehicle increased its speed and traveled southbound into Dodge...
WAUPUN, WI
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam District Staff Will Meet To Discuss School Board’s Salary Offer

(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam School District staff members will meet Thursday to discuss the school board’s offer for this year’s salary. District board members and administrators have been in negotiations with the Beaver Dam Education Association’s Negotiations Committee, which represents all certified professionals in the district, over raises based on last year’s average cost of living.
BEAVER DAM, WI
dailydodge.com

$250K Bond Set For Fox Lake Man Facing Numerous Assault Charges

(Fox Lake) Cash bond was set at $250-thousand-dollars Wednesday for a Fox Lake man facing molestation charges. Perry Nelson is charged with First and Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Child Sexual Exploitation, Child Enticement, Trafficking of a Child, and Attempted First-Degree Child Sexual Assault. Authorities first began investigating Nelson...
FOX LAKE, WI

