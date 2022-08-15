Read full article on original website
DHEC, MUSC Officials to Address Importance of Vaccinations, Recognize S.C. Award Winners at Immunization Awareness Week Press Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. – As part of South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition (SCIC) held a press conference today at MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital focusing on the importance of immunizations that protect people of all ages from many different diseases.
