Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln County land managers partner for forest management
Land managers in Lincoln County announced that work is underway to reduce wildfire risk and provide jobs and revenue for local communities through coordinated management efforts across the landscape. State, federal, local and private partners are working to leverage common resources and integrate multiple projects, including reducing fuels across land ownerships, updating the Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), and investments in long term programs that will help reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, and support economic benefits for communities in Lincoln County. According to the Montana Forest Action Plan, Lincoln County is among the counties with the highest wildfire risk in...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Montana man arrested for international parental kidnapping
Jacob Strong was located earlier this summer in Costa Rica and arrested on a Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant issued on Sept. 24, 2021.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
Lincoln Co. families facing school meal costs, new levy
Families and individuals dealing with the costs of inflation in Lincoln County will have to dig a little deeper. The reasons are twofold. One is because a federal program that provided free meals for students over the last two years has ended and also because the cost of diesel fuel has increased substantially. According to information from the Libby School District, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is not offering free meals this year and it has directed districts to return to the pricing model that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic. “The free meals for all students ended with the 2021-22 school year, but...
Lincoln Co. man gets prison time for stealing camper
A Lincoln County man was sentenced to serve time in a state Department of Corrections facility for stealing a camper in 2020 in the Eureka area. Luke Deloy Hansen, 39, pleaded guilty on June 20 on a felony theft charge in front of Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe. On Aug. 8, Cuffe sentenced him to six years, with three suspended. The term will run concurrently with time he received in 2019 in Flathead County for forging checks that were stolen in a 2017 burglary. Hansen remains locked up in the Lincoln County Detention Center. According to charging documents, Deputy Dale White...
Northwest Montana Fair returns to Kalispell
The Northwest Montana Fair has returned and is taking place at the fairgrounds in Kaipsell through August 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gregory Gerard Sauber
Gregory Gerard Sauber, 62, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family and friends on Aug. 1, 2022 at Denver Health Hospital. Greg was born in Spokane, Washington, on July 22, 1960, the only son of Greg and Helen Sauber. He was the loving brother of sisters Patricia Tracy and Mary Jo Sauber. Forever proud of his Montana heritage, Greg grew up in Libby, Montana. Greg graduated from Libby High School in 1978. A member of the track and skiing clubs in high school, Greg was a very popular member of his high school class and developed friendships that would last his...
Chain of Lakes residents speak against Happy's RV subdivision
The Lincoln County Commissioners got an earful from some residents about a proposed subdivision for a RV park and campground in the Happy’s Inn area at a public hearing last week. The meeting room in the Lincoln County Courthouse is typically lucky to see more than a few residents, but at the Wednesday, Aug. 10 hearing, there weren’t enough chairs for those who shared their thoughts on the plan. According to the proposal, Parks Family Real Estate, a Whitefish-based company, wants to build a 21-acre park that would house 21 recreational vehicle spaces and 20 primitive tent camp sites. Happy’s RV Park would...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lightning strikes keep fire crews busy in Lincoln Co.
Last week’s storm and lightning strikes have kept area fire crews busy putting out wildfires in Lincoln County. Fortunately, most of the fires were extinguished before they grew more than a few acres. Fire danger on the Kootenai National Forest remains at Very High and officials continue to remind people of being careful with campfires, make sure all trailer chains are secured and avoid driving on dry grass where sparks could easily ignite roadside grassfires. The Very High level means that fires may easily start from all causes and immediately after ignition can spread rapidly in size and intensity. Fire managers ask everyone...
Ronald Bradshaw
On Aug. 3, 2022, at 11:51 p.m., Ronald Bradshaw of Libby, Montana, died at the age of 86. Ron was born on March 11, 1936, to Orville and Myrtle Bradshaw in Homestead, Montana. He began working at the age of 15 for the Forest Service. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961. At the age of 19, he began to work for J. Neils Lumber and was employed there for 38 years until he retired. Ron was the oldest of 13. Many would describe him as the backbone of his family. Ron met Mary C. Smith in February 1960 on...
Billie R. Zajanc
Billie R. Zajanc, 80, passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Eureka, Montana, to Floyd and Ruth Reeves. Billie married Gary W. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a life together in Libby, Montana, where their three girls were born and raised. Billie enjoyed being involved in many activities the girls were a part of, such as: 4-H and Omoksee. She loved all animals but had a special passion for horses. She loved riding into the backcountry on horseback and camping. Gardening, fishing, and rodeos were also hobbies that she loved being a part of. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Floyd and Ruth Reeves, brother Jack Reeves, and sister Juanita Caton. Survivors include husband Gary Zajanc, daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc, and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc, Cricket (Cain) Eaton, Samantha Kruse; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc, and Gracie Kruse; niece Scooter Reeves and nephew John Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Salon arsonist receives deferred prosecution agreement
A woman accused of trying to burn down a Libby salon last year received a deferred prosecution if she remains law-abiding for the next two years. Karrie Lynn Beckman, 49, reached an agreement with the Lincoln County Attorney's Office on July 5. She pleaded not guilty during her Sept. 27 arraignment. Part of the terms of the agreement are that Beckman remain law-abiding, not contact the victim, take her prescribed medications and follow the recommendations of her mental health provider. Beckman started the fire because she thought the shop was home to criminal activity, according to court documents. Beckman admitted starting the fire on...
Idaho Transportation Department beginning second phase of construction on US Highway 95
SAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they are beginning the second phase of construction on US Highway 95. The construction is taking place between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers and reduce delays. According to ITD Project Manager Phil Stout, the highway needs to be resurfaced to avoid severe potholes in the winter.
Area snowmobile clubs considered for grant money
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comment on proposed 2022 snowmobile grant proposals. Public comments will be accepted through Monday Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. Montana’s Snowmobile Program received 25 grant requests and proposes to award $460,000. Locally, the Libby-based Lincoln County Sno-Kats are eligible for an $8,700 grant, the Troy Snowmobile and Eureka Snowmobile clubs are slated for $10,000 each and Trout Creek's Cabinet Ridge Riders are also eligible for $10,000. The program receives funding through snowmobile registrations, gas tax and Snowmobile Trail Pass revenues. Montana’s Snowmobile Program supports projects such as grooming, trail maintenance, signs, ethics education and avalanche safety. Grant awards are allocated by FWP with recommendations from the citizen-based Snowmobile Advisory Committee (SAC). The public is invited to comment on the funding requests. To submit comments online and see a summary list of the 2022 Snowmobile grant application funding requests, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/snowmobile. The public may send comments to FWP Snowmobile Program manager, Seth McArthur, at fwpsnowmobile@mt.gov. Full grant information is available by request in the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division office at FWP Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59620.
Arrest warrant issued for Troy man accused of threatening spouse
A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Troy man accused of partner or family member assault. John Clinton Alyea, 39, was arrested on July 13 at a Troy residence after he allegedly threatened to punch his wife. Alyea, who posted $15,000 bail the next day and was released, was scheduled to appear in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 8 for arraignment on the felony charge. But after he didn’t show, Judge Matt Cuffe issued a warrant for his arrest. According to a probable cause statement by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Fisher, he responded to a residence on Twin Creek...
Kootenai National Forest wildfires update
Officials with the Kootenai National Forest report six new fires were sparked over the weekend in Northwest Montana.
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
377
Followers
475
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0