ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 1

Related
103GBF

You Can Join in on a Paranormal Investigation of New Harmony Indiana’s Haunted Murphy Auditorium

Have you ever wanted to join in on a paranormal investigation? Here is your chance to do that right in the Tri-State!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice fall night. I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places. Right here in the Tri-State, we have no shortage of haunted places, especially in New Harmony!
NEW HARMONY, IN
WBKR

Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun

Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
103GBF

So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger

One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
103GBF

Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Horror Film#Movie Star#Original Film#Volumes Of Blood
103GBF

Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville

The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WTVW

Murder charges start new chapter in family’s tragic saga

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s been a long three years for the family of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. His daughter, Lindsey Griffin, says her own children ask about him frequently, though she hasn’t entirely told them what happened to their grandfather. Griffin says she started the “emotionally draining”...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
HENDERSON, KY
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 19-21

It’s the time of year for loud boats ripping across the water, and the Owensboro HydroFair is here to deliver! Taking place August 19-21, the HydroFair will bring you a weekend of hydroplane racing like you’ve never seen before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will compete for some exciting racing on the Ohio River, with boats topping speeds of 170 MPH. You can enjoy the Owensboro HydroFair for free or reserve a spot in the comfort of an air-conditioned space at the Owensboro Convention Center.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Beloved Jaguar Continues to Thrive at Indiana Zoo Despite Cancer Diagnosis

One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her. It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy