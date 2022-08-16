Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 11, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index came under bearish pressure after the release of U.S inflation data. The inflation numbers cool down which means the economy might return to recovery track and the Fed might become less aggressive. However, the bearish pressure on the U.S dollar index has not printed a close below 105.00.
AUD/USD Nears 0.7200 Amid Risk-on, Seeks Thursday’s Two-Month peak
Near 0.7120 on Thursday, some people bought the AUD/USD currency pair when it went down. The trend supported the pair reaching a new daily high in the early European session. Spot prices are staying below 0.7100 after US consumer inflation was lower than forecast on Wednesday. The current risk-taking attitude...
EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.9680
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9670 to trade above 0.9680 after the latest EU data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair remains several levers below the 100-hour moving average line....
GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens
The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
GBP/USD Breaks Below 1.2200 Amid GDP Data
In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
EUR/USD Loses Momentum, Falls to Three-Day Lows Close to 1.0200
At the start of the week, the selling pressure on the euro pushes the EUR/USD currency pair to a three-day low around 1.0200. Monday is the second day in a row that the EUR/USD pair has lost ground. The dollar is regaining ground lost in a risk-off environment, and German yields are losing momentum.
NZD/USD Slides, Adds Another Day to Loss; Eyes 0.6300 Before RBNZ
The NZD/USD currency pair extended Monday’s losses and is experiencing follow-through selling Tuesday. In the last hour of trading, the pair slipped to a four-day low of around 0.6325. After a brief pullback, the US dollar increases for the third straight day and nears the monthly peak. It pressures...
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels
CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding
CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
AUD/USD Slides to Two-Week low; Fails Follow Risk-off, USD Buying
After a two-week low on Friday, the AUD/USD pair is trading below 0.6900 in early European trading. The pair is close to the top of its daily trading range, but it is still hard to go up meaningfully, and the attempt to go up could fail quickly. The AUD/USD pair...
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels
NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil is treading below the neckline of a complex double top pattern visible on its daily time frame. This could mean that a longer-term selloff is underway, possibly lasting by the same height as the formation. However, the 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to indicate...
EURGBP Testing Bearish Channel Resistance
EURGBP has formed lower highs and lower lows connected by a descending channel that’s been holding since mid-June. Price looks ready to test the top of this channel again soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the channel resistance lines up with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near the...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 11, 2022
Stock futures gain as the market building optimism after inflation data. The stock market is set to open higher today as DJIA futures trade upward above 100 points. Traders and investors turned optimistic after the inflation numbers came out lower than expected. It seems the market thinks that inflation numbers will continue to cool down and the Fed will slow down on its rate-hike program.
EUR/USD Unstable Below 1.0200 on EU GDP, Fed Minutes
Due to a downgrade of GDP and a fear of taking risks, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading below 1.0200. Before the Federal Reserve minutes, the dollar trended relatively flat. Fears of a recession and the gas problem have weighed considerably on the euro. After falling to 1.0122 on Tuesday,...
