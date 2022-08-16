ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 11, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index came under bearish pressure after the release of U.S inflation data. The inflation numbers cool down which means the economy might return to recovery track and the Fed might become less aggressive. However, the bearish pressure on the U.S dollar index has not printed a close below 105.00.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens

The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Breaks Below 1.2200 Amid GDP Data

In European trading on Friday, the GBP/USD currency pair fell below 1.2200. The pair is near 1.2175, which could cause more traders to sell. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday that the UK economy contracted 0.1% in the second quarter, but it grew 2.9% over a year. Both results were better than the market expected, but the pound did not excite investors. The ONS says that industrial and manufacturing production fell 0.9% and 1.6%, respectively, in the month of June.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound

On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels

CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding

CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Finds Trendline Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.0240, before finding resistance at the 100-hour MA. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound helped the currency pair to recover from the oversold conditions of the 14-hour...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels

NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil is treading below the neckline of a complex double top pattern visible on its daily time frame. This could mean that a longer-term selloff is underway, possibly lasting by the same height as the formation. However, the 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to indicate...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

EURGBP Testing Bearish Channel Resistance

EURGBP has formed lower highs and lower lows connected by a descending channel that’s been holding since mid-June. Price looks ready to test the top of this channel again soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the channel resistance lines up with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near the...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 11, 2022

Stock futures gain as the market building optimism after inflation data. The stock market is set to open higher today as DJIA futures trade upward above 100 points. Traders and investors turned optimistic after the inflation numbers came out lower than expected. It seems the market thinks that inflation numbers will continue to cool down and the Fed will slow down on its rate-hike program.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Unstable Below 1.0200 on EU GDP, Fed Minutes

Due to a downgrade of GDP and a fear of taking risks, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading below 1.0200. Before the Federal Reserve minutes, the dollar trended relatively flat. Fears of a recession and the gas problem have weighed considerably on the euro. After falling to 1.0122 on Tuesday,...
WORLD
