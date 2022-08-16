Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil is treading below the neckline of a complex double top pattern visible on its daily time frame. This could mean that a longer-term selloff is underway, possibly lasting by the same height as the formation. However, the 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to indicate...
Natural Gas Rallies 4% Despite Larger-Than-Expected US Supply Build
Natural gas futures are rallying on Thursday, despite the US government reporting a larger-than-expected build in domestic inventories. The energy commodity is on track for another bullish week, adding to its impressive performance in 2022. But with cooling demand below seasonal norms this summer, can natural gas sustain the momentum?
Natural Gas Soars Above $9 on Falling Output, Surging LNG Exports – Is $10 Next?
Natural gas futures are soaring on Tuesday, with prices firming way above the $9 mark. The energy commodity has been surging on abysmal output and a broad array of technical factors. But could this week’s storage report put a dent in the ultra-bullish run in recent sessions?. September natural...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back to $90 to Trim Mid-Week Gains
The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back from the current 3-day highs of about 491.05 to trade at about $90.13. The light crude oil continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price rallied on Thursday, breaking above the 100-hour moving average...
CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding
CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
Natural Gas Erases Huge Gains As Investors Take Profits After Bullish Storage Report
Natural gas futures pared most of their losses on Thursday, despite a bullish storage report from the US government. Natural gas prices have soared this year, with the energy commodity posting a 20% monthly gain. With natural gas firmly above $9, is $10 the next target?. September natural gas futures...
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels
NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at 1.2134
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.2107 to trade at 1.2134 before funding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s rebound pushed the currency pair off the oversold...
ValueWalk
No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar
The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
AUD/USD Nears 0.7200 Amid Risk-on, Seeks Thursday’s Two-Month peak
Near 0.7120 on Thursday, some people bought the AUD/USD currency pair when it went down. The trend supported the pair reaching a new daily high in the early European session. Spot prices are staying below 0.7100 after US consumer inflation was lower than forecast on Wednesday. The current risk-taking attitude...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 11, 2022
EUR/JPY printed a bearish engulfing pattern near the 137.40 resistance level. The pair might come under bearish pressure to retest the 134.50 – 135.00 area. If the pair continue trading lower then traders will observe the pair reactions near the area. Bullish reactions from the area might turn into a new bullish leg.
GBP/USD Drops Below 162.00 as Mood Worsens
The negative shift in risk sentiment, which caused the GBP/JPY currency pair to lose all of its daily gains and fall into negative territory near 161.51, kept the pair from building bullish momentum. Several news sources say that UK government ministers will meet with energy companies on Thursday to talk...
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) stock rose 0.52% (As on August 12, 11:42:50 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. The company has approximately $449 million of cash on hand. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company extended its existing undrawn $2 billion revolving term loan (the “Revolving Facility”) with its maturity date now July 18, 2027. As part of the extension, Wheaton added a sustainability-linked element which impacts the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees. In the second quarter of 2022, Salobo produced 34,100 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 39% relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower throughput and grades.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) posts net loss
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, stock fell 9.96% (As on August 17, 11:19:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the Net loss attributable to Pagaya shareholders of $146.3 million, impacted by share-based compensation of $146.0 million. Adjusted net income is of $3.5 million. Network Volume increased 79% to $1.9 billion, reflecting strong growth from existing partnerships across all products. Total revenue and other income increased 83% to $181.5 million, primarily due to increased fee revenue from Network Volume growth. Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million, reflecting ongoing investments in the long-term growth and scalability of the business.
Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:JKHY) misses market’s expectations
Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock fell 1.81% (As on August 17, 11:19:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed the market’s expectations for the second quarter of FY 22. During the second quarter, the company had announced significant contract for 4 of these 5 priority areas from customers in Europe and other parts of the world. In July, the company had received an $80 million contract to supply C-MUSIC DIRCM system an airborne EW solution to an Asia Pacific country. And the company has been selected to supply a J-MUSIC DIRCM system for a Gulfstream G650 of the Netherlands Ministry of Defense. the company’s platform protection system includes infrared missile warning system, chaff and flare for a range of aircraft. In June, the compan received a $548 million, 4-years contract to upgrade the multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities for the armed forces of an Asia Pacific country. As part of this contract, Elbit will provide a range of networking and command and control system as well as software defined radio for air, ground enabled platforms. In July, the U.S. subsidiary Universal Avionics received USD 33 million order from AerSale for ClearVision, enhanced flight vision systems for Boeing 737NG. As part of this contract, Universal will supply ClearVision EFVS systems featuring the SkyLens head wearable display and EVS-5000 cameras.
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
