Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock fell 1.81% (As on August 17, 11:19:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed the market’s expectations for the second quarter of FY 22. During the second quarter, the company had announced significant contract for 4 of these 5 priority areas from customers in Europe and other parts of the world. In July, the company had received an $80 million contract to supply C-MUSIC DIRCM system an airborne EW solution to an Asia Pacific country. And the company has been selected to supply a J-MUSIC DIRCM system for a Gulfstream G650 of the Netherlands Ministry of Defense. the company’s platform protection system includes infrared missile warning system, chaff and flare for a range of aircraft. In June, the compan received a $548 million, 4-years contract to upgrade the multi-domain combat networked warfare capabilities for the armed forces of an Asia Pacific country. As part of this contract, Elbit will provide a range of networking and command and control system as well as software defined radio for air, ground enabled platforms. In July, the U.S. subsidiary Universal Avionics received USD 33 million order from AerSale for ClearVision, enhanced flight vision systems for Boeing 737NG. As part of this contract, Universal will supply ClearVision EFVS systems featuring the SkyLens head wearable display and EVS-5000 cameras.

