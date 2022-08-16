Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
Former Penn State QB could be locking up starting job at Division I level
Will Levis looks like he is about to do big things at Kentucky this year, but he may not be the only former Penn State passer getting a starting nod when the season kicks off. It looks like Ta’Quan Roberson is on track to take over as the starting quarterback for UConn this fall, too.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show
It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
testudotimes.com
Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland women’s basketball
Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account. On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state...
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
wvsportsnow.com
5-Star Prospect Trentyn Flowers Receives WVU Offer, Will Visit on Saturday
5-star G/F Trentyn Flowers received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. Flowers, a Winchester, Va. native is going to come to campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit, his AAU coach told Alex Karamanos of The Circuit. Flowers is ranked No. 8 in the country by 247 Sports...
Onward State
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Soccer Ties No. 19 Georgetown 2-2 In Season Opener
No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer (0-1-0) kept things square at 2-2 with No. 19 Georgetown (0-1-0) on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The match was headlined by an Ally Schlegel penalty kick conversion and a goal from Rachel Wasserman. Transfer Penelope Hocking and true freshman Amelia White also made huge impacts on the field in their Nittany Lion debuts in Happy Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!
Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
Pa. team comes up with perfect gift for Little League players to take home
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Each year Little League World Series players head home with swag that includes their series uniform, a bat and batting gloves. The swag this year includes something unrelated to baseball and not from the Little League organization or one of its sponsors.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
Onward State
We Discovered James Franklin’s Starbucks Order
In typical offseason fashion, Penn State football head coach James Franklin sent waves through the college football world Wednesday when he decided to keep his Starbucks order a secret. “I just started drinking coffee a few years ago, and my coffee is essentially an ice cream sundae,” Franklin said. “So,...
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
Onward State
Kick Off The Semester With Numerous Welcome Week Events
Penn State is obviously the greatest school in the nation, but it’s normal to feel overwhelmed by the size of the campus and the number of opportunities that are available to you at first. Fortunately, Penn State’s Student Orientation and Transition Programs planned a jam-packed schedule of Welcome Week events that you can choose from.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
pghcitypaper.com
Local faith leaders condemn Christian nationalism ahead of Mastriano, DeSantis rally
Days before his planned appearance with far-right Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a multi-faith coalition of local religious and community leaders has a message for Pa. GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. He’s “bringing the wrong message to the wrong place,” said Jewish community leader Meryl Ainsman in a Wednesday press conference....
Radio Ink
WESA Morning Host Retiring
90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
Bay Net
What 5 Referendums Will Be On The Ballot In The 2022 Maryland General Election?
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Through petitions from the general public or Legislators in the Maryland General Assembly, the Maryland Constitution affords the people the right to directly influence policy in the state through ballot referendums. This year, there will be five questions asked to voters at the polls in November.
Comments / 2