State College, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
testudotimes.com

Center Hawa Doumbouya commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese continued to add to a promising 2023 recruiting class, securing the commitment of Hawa Doumbouya, the six-foot-five center announced on her official Instagram account. On April 26, Frese and the coaching staff offered Doumbouya a chance to remain in her home state...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Onward State

No. 14 Penn State Women’s Soccer Ties No. 19 Georgetown 2-2 In Season Opener

No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer (0-1-0) kept things square at 2-2 with No. 19 Georgetown (0-1-0) on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The match was headlined by an Ally Schlegel penalty kick conversion and a goal from Rachel Wasserman. Transfer Penelope Hocking and true freshman Amelia White also made huge impacts on the field in their Nittany Lion debuts in Happy Valley.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Pittsburgh, PA — 30 Top Places!

Have a terrific bonding time with your travel buddies, or enjoy a leisurely morning alone as you enjoy mouth-watering dishes at a brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh. This magnificent Pennsylvanian metropolis offers an impressive array of eateries boasting inventive takes on morning favorites, bottomless mimosas, and freshly brewed coffees. Discover places...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Onward State

We Discovered James Franklin’s Starbucks Order

In typical offseason fashion, Penn State football head coach James Franklin sent waves through the college football world Wednesday when he decided to keep his Starbucks order a secret. “I just started drinking coffee a few years ago, and my coffee is essentially an ice cream sundae,” Franklin said. “So,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
Onward State

Kick Off The Semester With Numerous Welcome Week Events

Penn State is obviously the greatest school in the nation, but it’s normal to feel overwhelmed by the size of the campus and the number of opportunities that are available to you at first. Fortunately, Penn State’s Student Orientation and Transition Programs planned a jam-packed schedule of Welcome Week events that you can choose from.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Radio Ink

WESA Morning Host Retiring

90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

