1011now.com
First day for Lincoln Northwest
Lancaster County seeks poll workers ahead of November election. Fall activities planned at the Lincoln Children's Museum. The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Updated: 9 hours ago.
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
iheart.com
Dramatic Omaha Interstate Rescue Goes Viral
A story and picture on Facebook and Twitter have gone viral showing five semitruck rigs lined up, and stopping traffic to save a woman's life in west Omaha. The woman was on the Blondo overpass about to jump down into traffic on I-680 when the semi drivers lined up and stopped under the bridge, stopping traffic to protect the woman.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
kfornow.com
kfrxfm.com
klkntv.com
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha cutting sends one to the hospital
OMAHA, Neb. -- A cutting from Wednesday morning is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said officers were dispatched to Jackson Tower at 27th and Leavenworth Streets at 3:40 a.m. for a reported cutting. The report said a 29-year-old victim was found in the building injured. They were...
KETV.com
1011now.com
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker. LPD says a southbound vehicle struck a bicyclist in the intersection in the middle of the pouring rain. That rider was transported to a Lincoln hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers stop 72 drivers for speeding over 100 mph during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In less than a month, 72 drivers were stopped for exceeding 100 mph, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, which ran from July 20 through Sunday, saw increased enforcement from troopers across the state. Over 1,700 drivers were...
kfornow.com
Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
1011now.com
Lancaster County looking for more poll workers
The Lincoln Children's Museum is gearing up for a busy fall season with camps and classes. Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral. Thieves, most of them teens, are going after two specific brands of automobiles because of a social media challenge.
1011now.com
Teen suspects arrested for stealing laptops from Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two teenage suspects for stealing computers that belong to a new Lincoln high school. LPD said on Tuesday a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were referred for burglary. Investigators believe the boys stole a total of 17 computers from Northwest High School...
1011now.com
LPD enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to class
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another school year comes with ramped up traffic enforcement in school zones by officers. The Lincoln Police Department said this can be a dangerous time of year, especially for children walking to and from school. Every year LPD reminds drivers to be cautious in school zones.
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
1011now.com
