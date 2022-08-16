ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back to $90 to Trim Mid-Week Gains

The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back from the current 3-day highs of about 491.05 to trade at about $90.13. The light crude oil continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price rallied on Thursday, breaking above the 100-hour moving average...
Benzinga

Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases

Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
srnnews.com

Oil prices down 1.5% for the week on recession jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a stronger U.S. dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken crude demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.72 a barrel, gaining 13 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended 27 cents higher at $90.77. Both benchmarks fell about 1.5% on the week.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
biztoc.com

Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand

Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand. Last week, oil prices finished the week in the green, gaining 3.5% after tumbling nearly 10% a week earlier thanks to a weakening dollar after better-than-expected inflation data altered interest rate expectations from the Fed. Unfortunately, the oil price rally has been snuffed out in a dramatic fashion. WTI and Brent crude have both declined more than 5% in Monday’s morning session to trade at $87.31/bbl and 93.16/bbl on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. China's central bank cut key lending rates in a bid to revive demand as the latest data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July–and the market wasn’t expecting it.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

