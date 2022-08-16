Read full article on original website
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back to $90 to Trim Mid-Week Gains
The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back from the current 3-day highs of about 491.05 to trade at about $90.13. The light crude oil continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price rallied on Thursday, breaking above the 100-hour moving average...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases
Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
The stock market hit a bottom in June but it will drop again if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or beyond, says Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel
US stocks bottomed in June but the market could drop again if the Fed remains overly aggressive, Jeremy Siegel said Tuesday. The fed funds rate is already above a neutral level at a range of 2.25%- 2.5%, he said. A soft landing for the economy is possible if the Fed...
US shale producers could be facing over $10 billion in hedging losses even as oil prices hover around $100 a barrel, Rystad Energy says
US shale oil producers could face more than $10 billion in hedging losses, per Rystad Energy. Currently, operators have 42% of their expected crude output for the year hedged at $55 a barrel. WTI oil prices have shot up this year, soaring past $100 a barrel at one point after...
srnnews.com
Oil prices down 1.5% for the week on recession jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a stronger U.S. dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken crude demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.72 a barrel, gaining 13 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended 27 cents higher at $90.77. Both benchmarks fell about 1.5% on the week.
Benzinga
Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
biztoc.com
Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand
Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand. Last week, oil prices finished the week in the green, gaining 3.5% after tumbling nearly 10% a week earlier thanks to a weakening dollar after better-than-expected inflation data altered interest rate expectations from the Fed. Unfortunately, the oil price rally has been snuffed out in a dramatic fashion. WTI and Brent crude have both declined more than 5% in Monday’s morning session to trade at $87.31/bbl and 93.16/bbl on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. China's central bank cut key lending rates in a bid to revive demand as the latest data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July–and the market wasn’t expecting it.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 15, 2022
Natural gas broke through the neckline of its double bottom pattern to confirm that a reversal from the earlier selloff is underway. Price stalled at the $9.000 level, though, so a pullback might be in the works. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 50% level is around the former...
