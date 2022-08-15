Read full article on original website
"Very tragic for us": Men who went missing after jumping off Martha's Vineyard "Jaws Bridge" identified as brothers
Swimmer drowns and another is missing after pair jumped off 'Jaws' bridge in Martha's Vineyard
One of 2 missing swimmers found dead off Martha's Vineyard
EDGARTOWN - The body of one of two missing swimmers off Martha's Vineyard was found Monday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told WBZ-TV they started searching around 11:20 p.m. Sunday after four people jumped off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown. Two were found unhurt, but two young men did not come up.State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. Divers were brought in for the search after sunrise.Procopio said a search team found one of the men Monday morning and that the search is still ongoing for the second man.Their names have not been made public.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
1 swimmer is dead and another is missing after jumping off 'Jaws Bridge' in Massachusetts
Man, 26, dead after jump from ‘Jaws’ bridge; search for younger brother suspended
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The body of a 26-year-old man was recovered, and the search for his missing 21-year-old brother was suspended Monday after the pair jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night and never resurfaced, officials confirmed to WFXT-TV. According to Massachusetts State Police, four people, including the two brothers, jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Edgartown at around 11:20 p.m. The other two jumpers swam successfully to shore, the TV station reported.
