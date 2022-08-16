Adrienne Adams - Forget who the White House gives credit to, we know that the City Council passes legislation in New York City. Despite Mayor Eric Adams receiving props from the president’s spokesperson for signing into law a package of bills to protect abortion access, those bills came from the first majority-female City Council – a fact Speaker Adrienne Adams didn’t hesitate to point out. The bill signing followed the passage of another package of bills from the City Council focused on tackling racial disparities in maternal health.

