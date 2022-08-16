ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

Adrienne Adams - Forget who the White House gives credit to, we know that the City Council passes legislation in New York City. Despite Mayor Eric Adams receiving props from the president’s spokesperson for signing into law a package of bills to protect abortion access, those bills came from the first majority-female City Council – a fact Speaker Adrienne Adams didn’t hesitate to point out. The bill signing followed the passage of another package of bills from the City Council focused on tackling racial disparities in maternal health.
Candidates scramble as Dan Goldman gets inside track in NY-10

For the past few months, the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District has been mostly void of political attacks, candidates going negative, and dark money-funded ad campaigns. But with little time to waste before primary day, candidates – and the organizations backing them – are getting less shy about calling out the competition.
NYPD, other uniformed agency overtime spending is on the rise

Getting stuff done apparently requires some long days on the job. A new report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that overall overtime spending at New York City’s uniformed agencies – including the police department – reached a record high in fiscal year 2022. The findings in...
