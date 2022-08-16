Police: Man fatally struck crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley

Police say a man was fatally struck while crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley Monday night.

News 12 has learned the pedestrian was killed trying to cross near the train tracks and lived a couple minutes away. Police have identified the victim as Frank Brandimarte, 59.

Friends tell News 12 Brandimarte lived and helped manage a men's shelter. His co-manager said he was a good guy.

Police say Brandimarte was trying to cross the six lanes of traffic on the William Floyd Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Civic headed southbound. The car was being driven by 28-year-old Aristides Baires.

Brandimarte died at the scene.

His brother spoke to News 12 and said Brandimarte was out watching the Mets game at a bar nearby and was walking home with a friend when he was killed.

News 12 has learned this is at least the third time in the last year that a pedestrian has been killed along the busy stretch of road in Shirley.

Residents are hoping this latest tragedy will lead to change.

Suffolk police said they do patrol the area but were unable to say at this time if they'd be increasing them.