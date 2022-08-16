ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man fatally struck crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say a man was fatally struck while crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley Monday night.

News 12 has learned the pedestrian was killed trying to cross near the train tracks and lived a couple minutes away. Police have identified the victim as Frank Brandimarte, 59.

Friends tell News 12 Brandimarte lived and helped manage a men's shelter. His co-manager said he was a good guy.

Police say Brandimarte was trying to cross the six lanes of traffic on the William Floyd Parkway around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Civic headed southbound. The car was being driven by 28-year-old Aristides Baires.

Brandimarte died at the scene.

His brother spoke to News 12 and said Brandimarte was out watching the Mets game at a bar nearby and was walking home with a friend when he was killed.

News 12 has learned this is at least the third time in the last year that a pedestrian has been killed along the busy stretch of road in Shirley.

Residents are hoping this latest tragedy will lead to change.

Suffolk police said they do patrol the area but were unable to say at this time if they'd be increasing them.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

