ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Marlins play the Padres leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

San Diego Padres (65-53, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (51-65, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Miami has a 51-65 record overall and a 24-32 record in home games. The Marlins have a 34-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 32-29 on the road and 65-53 overall. The Padres are 31-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. JJ Bleday is 7-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado ranks third on the Padres with a .301 batting average, and has 28 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 45 walks and 70 RBI. Juan Soto is 11-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (lat), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gausman, Jays become latest team to blank Yanks, 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the New York Yankees, beating the AL East leaders 4-0 Friday night. The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base...
MLB
The Associated Press

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Miami, FL
San Diego, CA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Alonso reaches 30 homers, 100 RBIs as Mets top Phillies 7-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and the New York Mets continued their season-long mastery of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night. The Mets were coming off their first series loss of the season after dropping three of four to Atlanta. The cure, as it seems to be this season, was a date with the Phillies. The NL East-leading Mets improved to 12-4 against the Phillies this season -- 5-2 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s wild-card chase could be on shaky ground with three more games this weekend against the Mets. The Mets won two of three against the Phillies last weekend in New York; the highlight a 1-0 win that spoiled Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola’s mostly masterful complete game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Arraez, Miranda homer back-to-back; Twins beat Rangers 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. “Just throwing it over the plate and letting them hit it right to people and they’re doing a good job of that,” Bundy said. “Lot of hard contact in the fourth inning, two balls hit to the wall there. But we played good defense all night I thought and played really good baseball.” Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins when Charlie Culberson was doubled off second base. Brad Miller hit a hard liner that was caught by right fielder Max Kepler, who hurried his throw to second in time to beat Culberson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

ATLANTA (AP) — Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against Atlanta because of shortness of breath that was exacerbated by the Braves’ in-game fireworks, Houston manager Dusty Baker said. Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer. That’s when Alvarez, who is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs, made his break for the Houston dugout. “He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Tayler Scott
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Juan Soto
The Associated Press

Ex-big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at exhibition game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. “He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press. Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman,” was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred. Lee has pitched for the Bananas, a popular club known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field. There is another version of the Bananas in the Coastal Plain League, a college summer league.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out. Again. Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 win The Yankees didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy