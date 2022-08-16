ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Red Sox visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Boston Red Sox (57-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-70, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-9, 4.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-8, 4.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Pirates +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Boston Red Sox to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 45-70 overall and 24-29 at home. The Pirates have a 34-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 28-29 in road games and 57-59 overall. The Red Sox have a 20-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 17 home runs while slugging .455. Kevin Newman is 9-for-41 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs while slugging .577. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-32 with seven doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: day-to-day (back), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (groin), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Gausman, Jays become latest team to blank Yanks, 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the New York Yankees, beating the AL East leaders 4-0 Friday night. The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base...
MLB
The Associated Press

Riley, Wright lead Braves past Astros 6-2 in Series rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer off Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Wright won his 15th game to tie for the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Friday night in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s World Series. The defending champion Braves have won 10 of 11 and are 51-20 since June 1, best in the majors over that span. AL-leading Houston had won six of eight and 10 of 15. The Astros are 41-21 since June 12. “It’s just a matter of all of us putting it together, and we’re doing it right now,” Riley said. “We’re playing fun baseball right now.” Houston left fielder Yordan Alvarez left the game in two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He reported feeling ill and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Alvarez is second in the AL in homers with 31 and leads the league in on-base percentage.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Home, PA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Associated Press

Alonso reaches 30 homers, 100 RBIs as Mets top Phillies 7-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and the New York Mets continued their season-long mastery of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night. The Mets were coming off their first series loss of the season after dropping three of four to Atlanta. The cure, as it seems to be this season, was a date with the Phillies. The NL East-leading Mets improved to 12-4 against the Phillies this season -- 5-2 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s wild-card chase could be on shaky ground with three more games this weekend against the Mets. The Mets won two of three against the Phillies last weekend in New York; the highlight a 1-0 win that spoiled Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola’s mostly masterful complete game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

ATLANTA (AP) — Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against Atlanta because of shortness of breath that was exacerbated by the Braves’ in-game fireworks, Houston manager Dusty Baker said. Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer. That’s when Alvarez, who is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs, made his break for the Houston dugout. “He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Tyler Danish
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Dillon Peters
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Matt Strahm
Person
Nick Pivetta
The Associated Press

McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1. Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right field corner with two outs in the seventh to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario’s single through the left side giving the AL Central-leading Cleveland the lead, then the Guardians loaded the bases before All-Star Andrés Giménez added a two-run single. Kwan believes justice was served when the rally came in time for McKenzie to get the win.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out. Again. Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 win The Yankees didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy