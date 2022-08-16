ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

 3 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (60-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-53, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -230, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 61-53 record overall and a 35-24 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 40-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 27-34 in road games and 60-55 overall. The Orioles are 37-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .310 batting average to rank 10th on the Blue Jays, and has 27 doubles and five home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-44 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 48 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
Gausman, Jays become latest team to blank Yanks, 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the New York Yankees, beating the AL East leaders 4-0 Friday night. The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base...
Alonso reaches 30 homers, 100 RBIs as Mets top Phillies 7-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and the New York Mets continued their season-long mastery of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night. The Mets were coming off their first series loss of the season after dropping three of four to Atlanta. The cure, as it seems to be this season, was a date with the Phillies. The NL East-leading Mets improved to 12-4 against the Phillies this season -- 5-2 in Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s wild-card chase could be on shaky ground with three more games this weekend against the Mets. The Mets won two of three against the Phillies last weekend in New York; the highlight a 1-0 win that spoiled Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola’s mostly masterful complete game.
Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

ATLANTA (AP) — Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against Atlanta because of shortness of breath that was exacerbated by the Braves’ in-game fireworks, Houston manager Dusty Baker said. Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer. That’s when Alvarez, who is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs, made his break for the Houston dugout. “He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.
Arraez, Miranda homer back-to-back; Twins beat Rangers 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. “Just throwing it over the plate and letting them hit it right to people and they’re doing a good job of that,” Bundy said. “Lot of hard contact in the fourth inning, two balls hit to the wall there. But we played good defense all night I thought and played really good baseball.” Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins when Charlie Culberson was doubled off second base. Brad Miller hit a hard liner that was caught by right fielder Max Kepler, who hurried his throw to second in time to beat Culberson.
