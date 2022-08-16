ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals take road skid into matchup against the Twins

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Kansas City Royals (48-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-55, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -195, Royals +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to end a three-game road slide.

Minnesota has a 32-25 record at home and a 59-55 record overall. The Twins have a 33-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Kansas City has gone 19-35 in road games and 48-69 overall. The Royals have a 20-49 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Twins have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .332 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 21 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Jose Miranda is 11-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 16 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-29 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Arraez, Miranda homer back-to-back; Twins beat Rangers 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. “Just throwing it over the plate and letting them hit it right to people and they’re doing a good job of that,” Bundy said. “Lot of hard contact in the fourth inning, two balls hit to the wall there. But we played good defense all night I thought and played really good baseball.” Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins when Charlie Culberson was doubled off second base. Brad Miller hit a hard liner that was caught by right fielder Max Kepler, who hurried his throw to second in time to beat Culberson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss. Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them to Joc Pederson. After singling in the first, Pederson connected for a solo shot with two outs in the top of the sixth, saluting the Giants’ dugout as he trotted around third with a Cam Newton-style dab. Alex Wood (8-10) allowed seven hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, including three homers by Colorado, which snapped a five-game homerless drought.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Associated Press

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

ATLANTA (AP) — Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was taken to a hospital during Friday night’s game against Atlanta because of shortness of breath that was exacerbated by the Braves’ in-game fireworks, Houston manager Dusty Baker said. Alvarez departed the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a pause in the action when Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot and was being tended to by a trainer. That’s when Alvarez, who is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs, made his break for the Houston dugout. “He’s being analyzed by the doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals are good. He’s feeling normal but he still has to see our doctor. He was just, he had shortness of breath, and then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke kind of made it worse.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Cody Stashak
Person
Danny Coulombe
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Royce Lewis
The Associated Press

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out. Again. Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 win The Yankees didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy