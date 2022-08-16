Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
UK Blocks Takeover of Electronic-Design Firm on Chinese Security Fears
The UK government blocked the takeover of an electronic design company by a Hong Kong-based firm, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility to Chinese investment. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is the front-runner to be the UK’s next chancellor, ruled that stopping the acquisition of Bristol-based Pulsic Ltd, whose software can be used to build circuits, by Super Orange HK Holding Ltd was “necessary and proportionate to mitigate the risk to national security.”
Bloomberg
Can Hong Kong Repair Its Battered Image?
In the eyes of Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee, the city has a publicity problem. It has a great story to tell, and just needs to do a better job of showcasing its achievements to the world. “We should not belittle ourselves,” Lee told lawmakers a few days after taking office last month, saying he planned to send delegations overseas to “convey the truth” about Hong Kong. How’s that going so far? Not smoothly.
Bloomberg
UK Labour Demands Recall of Parliament to Tackle Energy Crisis
The UK Labour Party demanded an early recall of Parliament to tackle soaring household power and gas prices and stave off the worst effects of the cost-of-living crisis. With analysts forecasting bills will be three times higher this winter than last, the utilities regulator Ofgem is due at the end of the month to set the new level of a price cap on domestic energy that will take effect in October. But the UK’s main opposition party said late on Thursday that households are already making “impossible choices” now to preempt higher costs later.
Bloomberg
TikTok Reinforces its Ban of Paid Political Influencer Videos
TikTok is reinforcing its ban on influencers on posting paid political content, one of the steps the social network is taking to shore up its platform against misleading information ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections. While TikTok doesn’t allow any political advertisements, the 2020 election presented the challenge of...
Bloomberg
India RBI Staff Warns Against Rushed Sale of State-Run Banks
Rushing to sell Indian state-run lenders to private investors may hinder the government’s financial inclusion efforts and monetary policy transmission, staff at the country’s central bank warned. “A big bang approach of privatization of these banks may do more harm than good,” wrote staff including, Snehal Herwadkar, in...
U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.
Bloomberg
Serbia’s Gay Premier Says Unity Key After Orthodox Bishop Curse
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is openly gay and has a child with her partner, hit back after an attack by a high-ranking Orthodox cleric against her and the LGBTQ+ community and made a plea for national unity. Nikanor, bishop of Banat, in northern Serbia, last week publicly excoriated...
Bloomberg
Lure of Big Profits Draws Veteran Vessels Into Russian Oil Trade
The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still making waves in the shipping market, with more older tankers being deployed on the lucrative route hauling the nation’s oil from the Far East to China and India. At least four tankers 15 years or older have joined the...
Bloomberg
Dubai’s Emirates to Halt Nigeria Flights on Blocked Funds
Emirates plans to suspend flights to Nigeria from next month, a decision the Gulf carrier said was linked to challenges in repatriating funds from the African nation. The Dubai-based airline said it tried every avenue to address the transfer of funds from Nigeria and sought urgent intervention of authorities to help find a solution.
Bloomberg
Myanmar Junta Announces Cabinet Reshuffle With Slight Changes
Myanmar’s military government announced on Friday a cabinet reshuffle with slight changes to ministerial roles, maintaining generals and close allies of military chief Min Aung Hlaing in top positions. Min Aung Hlaing’s premiership and deputy military chief Soe Win’s role as deputy prime minister remained the same, according to...
Bloomberg
Turkish Builder Ditched by Rosatom Warns Nuclear Work Is Stalled
Construction of a $20 billion nuclear power project in Turkey has “stalled,” its main contractor IC Holding has warned, after Rosatom Corp. removed it in favor of a local company owned by Russian firms. Time is being lost due to “the Russians’ current stance,” and President Recep Tayyip...
Bloomberg
Russia Is Seen Using Ukraine Nuclear Plant as Shield for Troops
Russia is likely using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to shield its troops and equipment, undermining the safety of the plant’s operations, according to European intelligence officials. There appears to be a deliberate effort by Russia to use the plant’s protected status as a nuclear site...
Bloomberg
New Climate Rules Pose Fresh Challenge for Small Hong Kong Funds
Climate-disclosure guidelines that go into effect soon in Hong Kong are posing a challenge for small domestic money managers that lack the resources of their global peers to track the data. Starting Aug. 20, fund managers overseeing at least HK$8 billion ($1 billion) must take climate-related risks into account in...
Bloomberg
Paramount Will Pay $1.5 Billion to Keep US Rights to Champions League
Paramount Global renewed its US media rights to Champions League football matches in a deal valued at more than $1.5 billion over six years, more than doubling the size of its previous contract in a sign of the sport's growing popularity with Americans. The owner of the CBS network and...
Bloomberg
Myanmar Buys Russian Oil as Emerging Markets Take Shunned Supply
Myanmar is set to join a growing list of developing countries that are warming up to Russia oil imports amid growing shortages across some of the most impoverished parts of Asia. The military-led government bought Russian fuel oil and the cargoes will arrive in phases from September, said junta chief...
