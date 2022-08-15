Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili
CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday.
The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful.
This was the second body found floating in area waters after a deceased male was located in the Genesee River around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators are currently working to determine the identities of both bodies.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
