Chili, NY

Body pulled out of Black Creek in Chili

By James Battaglia
 3 days ago

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Black Creek Monday.

The body was found close to the Black Creek Boat Launch near the Genesee River outlet around 2:15 p.m. First responders arriving on scene made rescue and resuscitation attempts, but they were not successful.

This was the second body found floating in area waters after a deceased male was located in the Genesee River around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators are currently working to determine the identities of both bodies.

