Sue Roberts
3d ago
So horrible, prayers for all the burn victims and prayers for entire family of the young man who passed away!
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
KMBC.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol finds owner of large tortoise found near Raymore
RAYMORE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled its 'GREEN ALERT' Thursday. A Green Alert is the code for a found tortoise. MSHP Troop A sent out the tweet in jest Thursday afternoon after they found what appeared to be a massive turtle near Raymore. The tweet...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
KOCO
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
This Man Has Been on FBI & Missouri’s Most Wanted List 28 Years
We're approaching the 28th anniversary of a heinous crime in Missouri. The man who allegedly is responsible is still at large and still on the FBI and Missouri's most wanted list. The man in question is Timothy Coombs. He has several aliases including James Wilson, William Patterson, Cal Liberty and...
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks your feedback
If you’d like to let the Missouri State Highway Patrol how they’re doing, you have until the end of the month. The patrol is hosting an online Public Opinion Survey. The survey launched Tuesday, August 16 and runs through August 31. Captain John Hotz says the survey lets you rate the patrol’s performance through a simple, self-explanatory format.
Man dies in St. Charles County motorcycle crash
ST. CHARLES — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Charles County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal one-person crash at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, at Highway N and Meadow Woods Lanes. Paul W. Atherton, 53 of O’Fallon Missouri...
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
Remains identified of USS Oklahoma sailor from Missouri killed at Pearl Harbor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class John G. Bock, Jr., 18, of St. Louis, killed during World War II, was accounted for on May 19, 2021. Despite the DPAA’s ability to account for Bock in May 2021, a...
Woman awaiting trial in Missouri homicide reported missing in Arkansas
The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported a missing woman who is awaiting trial after being accused of killing her husband in Missouri.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
