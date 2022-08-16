ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sue Roberts
3d ago

So horrible, prayers for all the burn victims and prayers for entire family of the young man who passed away!

News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks your feedback

If you’d like to let the Missouri State Highway Patrol how they’re doing, you have until the end of the month. The patrol is hosting an online Public Opinion Survey. The survey launched Tuesday, August 16 and runs through August 31. Captain John Hotz says the survey lets you rate the patrol’s performance through a simple, self-explanatory format.
MISSOURI STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon, was driving a pickup truck The post Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
