Anyone can steer the ship, but it takes a leader to chart the course. ~ John C. Maxwell. A leader is not born; a leader is made. The rule stays the same for a business. Dakota Storage has manufactured portable storage buildings at their facility near Milbank for over two decades. The company has weathered its share of storms, but recently, with Lenny Stahl at the helm, it moved in a different direction and has grown to be an industry leader.

MILBANK, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO