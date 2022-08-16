ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Blasts, Fresh Drone Attacks Rock Russian-Held Areas Far From Ukraine War Front

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. The latest incidents followed huge blasts last week at...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Warns Macron of Risk of 'Catastrophe' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that shelling of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which he blamed on Kyiv, could result in a large-scale disaster. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Irked by Interpreter, Translates Own Comments

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself. Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine, UN Agreed Parameters for IAEA Mission to Nuclear Plant - Zelenskiy

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Taiwan's Air Force Flexes Muscles in Face of Chinese War Games

HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands

NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Three More Ships Leave Ukrainian Ports Under U.N.-Brokered Grain Deal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Three more ships with exports left Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Wednesday, a monitoring group said, bringing the number of vessels to leave Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 24. The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which also inspects vessels under the deal, said Sara, carrying 8,000...
WORLD
US News and World Report

‘Saboteurs’ in Crimea Create New Fears for Russia in Ukraine

The Kremlin appears deeply concerned about the successful sabotage of Russian ammunition and logistics hubs in Crimea during what look to be increasingly brazen Ukrainian commando raids. Both Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Tuesday explosions at a Russian airfield on the critically strategic peninsula that Moscow first annexed in 2014...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

UK: Russia Bombarding Kharkiv to Keep Ukraine From Using Forces Elsewhere

(Reuters) - Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Low Water Levels on Danube Reveal Sunken WW2 German Warships

PRAHOVO, Serbia (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo. The vessels were among...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Chief Vows 'Escalation' if Lebanon Does Not Get Maritime Rights

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah said on Friday the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel. "Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the U.S. mediator does...
MIDDLE EAST

