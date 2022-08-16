ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eudora Woman Will Face New Trial in Day Care Death Case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman will be tried again in the death of a 9-month-old boy at a home day care, despite a Kansas Supreme Court ruling on Friday that let stand a ruling reversing her conviction. The Douglas County District Attorney's office said Friday it would...
Unidentified Attackers Seize Control of Hotel in Somali Capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Unidentified armed attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate...
Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
Blasts, Fresh Drone Attacks Rock Russian-Held Areas Far From Ukraine War Front

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. The latest incidents followed huge blasts last week at...
Bail Set at $10M for Man Charged in Slayings of 4 in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bail was set Thursday at $10 million for a man charged in the shooting deaths of four people in a southwestern Ohio town earlier this month, including a teenage girl. Stephen Alexander Marlow, 39, did not enter any pleas during his arraignment, authorities said. He...
UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
UK: Russia Bombarding Kharkiv to Keep Ukraine From Using Forces Elsewhere

(Reuters) - Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since...
U.S. to Give Czechs Eight Attack, Utility Helicopters

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defence minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine. The Czechs are looking at speeding up the modernisation of their...
'The Paycheck Has Died': Argentine Workers Hold Funeral for Wages

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Some women wore black funeral attire and sported flower crowns. Other people in the procession in Buenos Aires carried a gigantic coffin. But this funeral procession in the Argentine capital was not honoring a person. Instead it was to mourn the "death" of the wages of...
