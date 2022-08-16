Read full article on original website
Related
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
US News and World Report
Eudora Woman Will Face New Trial in Day Care Death Case
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman will be tried again in the death of a 9-month-old boy at a home day care, despite a Kansas Supreme Court ruling on Friday that let stand a ruling reversing her conviction. The Douglas County District Attorney's office said Friday it would...
US News and World Report
Unidentified Attackers Seize Control of Hotel in Somali Capital
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Unidentified armed attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate...
US News and World Report
Three Men Indicted in Prison Beating Death of Boston Gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three men have been indicted on multiple felony charges in the 2018 prison beating death of James "Whitey" Bulger, who lived a double life as one of Boston's most notorious mobsters and as a secret FBI informant before going on the run for 16 years. The announcement by...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
US News and World Report
Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
US News and World Report
Blasts, Fresh Drone Attacks Rock Russian-Held Areas Far From Ukraine War Front
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. The latest incidents followed huge blasts last week at...
US News and World Report
Bail Set at $10M for Man Charged in Slayings of 4 in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bail was set Thursday at $10 million for a man charged in the shooting deaths of four people in a southwestern Ohio town earlier this month, including a teenage girl. Stephen Alexander Marlow, 39, did not enter any pleas during his arraignment, authorities said. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
US News and World Report
UK: Russia Bombarding Kharkiv to Keep Ukraine From Using Forces Elsewhere
(Reuters) - Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Give Czechs Eight Attack, Utility Helicopters
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defence minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine. The Czechs are looking at speeding up the modernisation of their...
US News and World Report
'The Paycheck Has Died': Argentine Workers Hold Funeral for Wages
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Some women wore black funeral attire and sported flower crowns. Other people in the procession in Buenos Aires carried a gigantic coffin. But this funeral procession in the Argentine capital was not honoring a person. Instead it was to mourn the "death" of the wages of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Islamic State Militant Gets Life in U.S. Prison Over Killing of American Hostages
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge on Friday sentenced a member of an Islamic State cell known as "The Beatles" to life in prison for involvement in a hostage-taking plot that led to the killings of American journalists and aid workers in Syria. Families and friends of the four...
US News and World Report
Russia's Defence Ministry Says It May Shut Down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant if Shelling Continues
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine may be shut down if Ukrainian forces continue shelling the facility, something Kyiv has denied doing. In a briefing, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's radioactive, chemical and biological defence forces, said the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Says He Leans Toward Releasing Some Evidence for Trump Search
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump's Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors. Despite objections by the...
Comments / 0