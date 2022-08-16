Read full article on original website
Russia Writes to U.N. Security Council Over 'Provocation' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant -TASS
(Reuters) - Russia has submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council warning of planned "provocations" by Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, TASS reported on Friday citing a diplomat. The letter repeated Russia's previous claim that Kyiv was planning a "provocation" at the plant...
Blasts, Fresh Drone Attacks Rock Russian-Held Areas Far From Ukraine War Front
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines. The latest incidents followed huge blasts last week at...
Putin Warns Macron of Risk of 'Catastrophe' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that shelling of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which he blamed on Kyiv, could result in a large-scale disaster. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was...
Russia Loses 50% of Warplane Capacity in Crimea as Ukraine Chips Away at Key Logistics Hub
Russia appears to have lost half of the capability of its Black Sea Fleet combat aircraft due to mysterious explosions on the occupied Crimean Peninsula earlier this month that already demonstrate new vulnerabilities in what Moscow previously considered safe havens. A Western official told Reuters on Friday of the new...
UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
Ukraine, UN Agreed Parameters for IAEA Mission to Nuclear Plant - Zelenskiy
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city...
Taiwan's Air Force Flexes Muscles in Face of Chinese War Games
HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory,...
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Irked by Interpreter, Translates Own Comments
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself. Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks...
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings.
Low Water Levels on Danube Reveal Sunken WW2 German Warships
PRAHOVO, Serbia (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo. The vessels were among...
‘Saboteurs’ in Crimea Create New Fears for Russia in Ukraine
The Kremlin appears deeply concerned about the successful sabotage of Russian ammunition and logistics hubs in Crimea during what look to be increasingly brazen Ukrainian commando raids. Both Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Tuesday explosions at a Russian airfield on the critically strategic peninsula that Moscow first annexed in 2014...
UK: Russia Bombarding Kharkiv to Keep Ukraine From Using Forces Elsewhere
(Reuters) - Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since...
Boeing, Northrop to Join White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller U.S.-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The voluntary program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven...
Russia's Defence Ministry Says It May Shut Down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant if Shelling Continues
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine may be shut down if Ukrainian forces continue shelling the facility, something Kyiv has denied doing. In a briefing, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's radioactive, chemical and biological defence forces, said the...
Germany, Israel Condemn Palestinian President's Holocaust Remarks
BERLIN/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced disgust on Wednesday at remarks by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that the German leader said diminished the importance of the Holocaust, while Israel accused Abbas of telling a "monstrous lie". During a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, Abbas accused Israel of committing "50...
