Daily Mail

'Conveyer belt' of extreme weather is set to smash huge areas of Australia bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and flooding

A 'conveyer belt' of extreme weather will soon descend on Australia's south-east bringing icy temperatures, heavy rain, thunderstorms and floods. Forecasters have warned three consecutive cold fronts will bring wet, cold and wintry conditions to parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania over the next week. Weatherzone described the triple whammy...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks

As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest. Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California. A risk for excessive rain has been issued...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows

A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Heatwave is washed away: Cornwall is hit by flash floods with up to THREE INCHES of rain set to fall in hours as storms send torrential downpours sweeping across the UK - but 24MILLION people still face a hosepipe ban after drought

Cornwall was hit by flash floods today as up to three inches of rain fell within hours as storms sent torrential downpours sweeping through the UK - while 24million people across the country face a hosepipe ban after a drought was announced last week. The Met Office issued an amber...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Warnings Issued for South Texas, Northern Mexico

A tropical disturbance will track through the western Gulf of Mexico through Saturday. It is likely to organize into a tropical depression or storm prior to moving inland Saturday night. Regardless of development, this system could enhance rainfall in South Texas, but major impacts are not expected. A disturbance will...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Torrential New Zealand Rains, Floods Force Evacuation of 200 Homes - Media

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Torrential rains hit New Zealand's South Island on Wednesday, flooding rivers, houses and roads and forcing roughly 200 households to evacuate, media reported. Around 70 homes in Nelson, at the north of the South Island, and a further 140 homes on the West Coast were evacuated, according...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Flash flood alert in the UK: Here are the areas affected and how to prepare

From heat waves to quite literal waves, British weather sure is making headlines. The MET Office issued yellow thunderstorm warnings yesterday in England and Wales, with the South of England still at risk today. John Curtin, executive director of operations at the Environment Agency called the weather paradox a ‘twilight...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

UK weather: Storms and rain bring flash floods to southern England

Thunderstorms and flash floods have struck parts of southern England, causing flash flooding in large areas of central London. Intense downpours begun in London and swept through the South East. A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until midnight for much of southern England, which means there is a risk...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Rains Pounding New Zealand Ease but More Forced From Homes

(Reuters) -Torrential rains eased on Saturday in New Zealand's northern and central regions after four days of downpours forced hundreds of people from their homes, although there were 100 new evacuations overnight. The South Island city of Nelson has been the worst affected, with hundreds of homes evacuated over the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK

Roads in areas of Cornwall and Devon have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK for the second day running.The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for England and Wales on Tuesday, warning of more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.The weather warning will stay in place on Wednesday for southern England, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.The Environment Agency has put out 19 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.It comes...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms spark travel chaos as roads and stations flooded

Floods lashed parts of the UK on Wednesday, sparking travel chaos as roads and train stations were overwhelmed with water.Torrential downpours in London caused chaos for commuted during the evening rush hour as flash flooding forced the closure of several tube stations and left some roads waterlogged.Flooding also hit the busy London Victoria Station, forcing some shops and platforms 7 and 8 to close for a period in the afternoon.As the evening rush hour began, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Parts of London and our transport network are currently experiencing disruption due to thunderstorms and flash flooding.”Southeastern Railway introduced...
TRAFFIC

