natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
'Conveyer belt' of extreme weather is set to smash huge areas of Australia bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and flooding
A 'conveyer belt' of extreme weather will soon descend on Australia's south-east bringing icy temperatures, heavy rain, thunderstorms and floods. Forecasters have warned three consecutive cold fronts will bring wet, cold and wintry conditions to parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania over the next week. Weatherzone described the triple whammy...
The Weather Channel
Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend
An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
Shocking video shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods... in UAE: Heavy rains hit various cities, leaving seven dead
This shocking footage shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods in the United Arab Emirates. At least seven people have been killed after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in eastern districts of the normally parched Gulf state, authorities said. 'We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have...
Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks
As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest. Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California. A risk for excessive rain has been issued...
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare ‘thunder fever’ weather phenomenon
THUNDERSTORMS this week could prove dangerous for millions, experts have warned. “Thunder fever”, a rare phenomenon not seen in decades, can be dangerous and potentially fatal for some. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with “torrential rain” for Wednesday covering the south of England and...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
Heatwave is washed away: Cornwall is hit by flash floods with up to THREE INCHES of rain set to fall in hours as storms send torrential downpours sweeping across the UK - but 24MILLION people still face a hosepipe ban after drought
Cornwall was hit by flash floods today as up to three inches of rain fell within hours as storms sent torrential downpours sweeping through the UK - while 24million people across the country face a hosepipe ban after a drought was announced last week. The Met Office issued an amber...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Warnings Issued for South Texas, Northern Mexico
A tropical disturbance will track through the western Gulf of Mexico through Saturday. It is likely to organize into a tropical depression or storm prior to moving inland Saturday night. Regardless of development, this system could enhance rainfall in South Texas, but major impacts are not expected. A disturbance will...
US News and World Report
Torrential New Zealand Rains, Floods Force Evacuation of 200 Homes - Media
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Torrential rains hit New Zealand's South Island on Wednesday, flooding rivers, houses and roads and forcing roughly 200 households to evacuate, media reported. Around 70 homes in Nelson, at the north of the South Island, and a further 140 homes on the West Coast were evacuated, according...
ohmymag.co.uk
Flash flood alert in the UK: Here are the areas affected and how to prepare
From heat waves to quite literal waves, British weather sure is making headlines. The MET Office issued yellow thunderstorm warnings yesterday in England and Wales, with the South of England still at risk today. John Curtin, executive director of operations at the Environment Agency called the weather paradox a ‘twilight...
BBC
UK weather: Storms and rain bring flash floods to southern England
Thunderstorms and flash floods have struck parts of southern England, causing flash flooding in large areas of central London. Intense downpours begun in London and swept through the South East. A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until midnight for much of southern England, which means there is a risk...
US News and World Report
Rains Pounding New Zealand Ease but More Forced From Homes
(Reuters) -Torrential rains eased on Saturday in New Zealand's northern and central regions after four days of downpours forced hundreds of people from their homes, although there were 100 new evacuations overnight. The South Island city of Nelson has been the worst affected, with hundreds of homes evacuated over the...
Weather tracker: flash floods as Europe’s heatwave ends with thunderstorms
Prolonged heat across parts of northern and western Europe ended with torrential showers and thunderstorms this week. On Wednesday, parts of southern England received 50-65mm of rainfall within a few hours, causing London’s Gatwick airport to delay and cancel dozens of flights. Italy, France and Belgium all experienced extreme...
Roads flooded in South West as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of UK
Roads in areas of Cornwall and Devon have flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK for the second day running.The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for England and Wales on Tuesday, warning of more flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.The weather warning will stay in place on Wednesday for southern England, where communities could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.The Environment Agency has put out 19 flood alerts in areas of the Midlands and south-east England.It comes...
Thunderstorms spark travel chaos as roads and stations flooded
Floods lashed parts of the UK on Wednesday, sparking travel chaos as roads and train stations were overwhelmed with water.Torrential downpours in London caused chaos for commuted during the evening rush hour as flash flooding forced the closure of several tube stations and left some roads waterlogged.Flooding also hit the busy London Victoria Station, forcing some shops and platforms 7 and 8 to close for a period in the afternoon.As the evening rush hour began, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Parts of London and our transport network are currently experiencing disruption due to thunderstorms and flash flooding.”Southeastern Railway introduced...
CNBC
More than 100 million Americans will be exposed to extreme heat by 2053, mostly in the South and Midwest
Next year, about 50 U.S. counties, which are home to more than 8 million residents, are expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a new model released on Monday by First Street Foundation. Texas and Florida will bear the brunt of climate change, with the...
