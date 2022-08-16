Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Index-Journal. August 12, 2022. Editorial: On a stellar 130 years, candidates, voting and voters. That’s a long time, but it’s worth it. Reference here is to how long Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries has been in operation here in Greenwood and across the state with its satellite campuses that once were primarily geared toward rescuing orphaned children. Last week, it celebrated 130 years of service.
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. August 15, 2022. Editorial: One more form to fill out, but a clue about post-high school futures. We’re No. 1 in education? Not really, but there is one way that Louisiana is meeting the challenge of education and its response to a rapidly changing economy. Since 2018,...
Louisiana Tax Refunds May Be Going to Unclaimed Property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
Alaska Job Numbers for July up From Year Earlier
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did...
2 More Coast Guard Cutters Now Call Rhode Island Home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
5 Great Danes Attack, Kill Owner in Northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.
