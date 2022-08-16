ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, GA

CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
WRBL News 3

Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for rape suspect

TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – A rape investigation is underway after woman was sexually assaulted near a church last week. According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway at around 2:00 p.m. The victim was entering […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
AUBURN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Record 2,500 subpoenas served on witnesses during Phenix City Clean-up

While martial rule was declared in Phenix City and Russell County on July 22, 1954, a little over a month following the assassination of Alabama Attorney General-elect Albert L. Patterson, state officials moved in to begin investigation of the horrific event, and other alleged criminal activity, almost immediately. Because of that rapid action, in less than two months, a grand jury was in place, and 2,500 subpoenas to be served on witnesses were prepared and delivered. The clean up of the city and county was well underway. The subpoenas were delivered in less than 24 hours by 20 National Guardsmen and Alabama highway patrolmen.
PHENIX CITY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Long Family seeks information

Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Reason.com

