Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near the courthouse in LaFayette with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, police said.
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for rape suspect
TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – A rape investigation is underway after woman was sexually assaulted near a church last week. According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway at around 2:00 p.m. The victim was entering […]
WJCL
Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
Second shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn
UPDATE: 12:35 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner
COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — For the second time in a week, a WRBL investigation has found a Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner. First, it was Curtis Lee Fletcher, who was ordered released by a judge on July 29 and he was not freed until Aug. 15 – 18 extra […]
Deputies searching for man accused of raping woman in middle of afternoon at Troup County church
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect who deputies are connecting to an Aug. 9 rape at a church. Deputies say the incident occurred at 2 p.m. at a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway.
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
Deputies investigating deadly attempted robbery find armed 5-year-old in the forest
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — Investigators say a woman who was living with a child “off the grid” in an encampment in the Alabama woods was behind a deadly attempted robbery that killed a Florida man. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple arrested after drugs found next to toddler's Happy Meal in SUV, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies say a couple who was pulled over along Interstate 85 earlier this month had a stash of drugs next to a toddler who was sitting in the back seat. Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers, and Bethany Smith, 23, of LaGrange, were charged with...
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
citizenofeastalabama.com
History: Record 2,500 subpoenas served on witnesses during Phenix City Clean-up
While martial rule was declared in Phenix City and Russell County on July 22, 1954, a little over a month following the assassination of Alabama Attorney General-elect Albert L. Patterson, state officials moved in to begin investigation of the horrific event, and other alleged criminal activity, almost immediately. Because of that rapid action, in less than two months, a grand jury was in place, and 2,500 subpoenas to be served on witnesses were prepared and delivered. The clean up of the city and county was well underway. The subpoenas were delivered in less than 24 hours by 20 National Guardsmen and Alabama highway patrolmen.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Columbus park shooting, ruled self defense
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The district attorney’s office has decided to end its prosecution of the suspect in a case involving a deadly shooting at a Columbus park in August 2021. After review, the shooting has been determined to be self-defense, according to a court document released on Aug. 17, 2022. Iverson Gilyard Young, 20, […]
unionspringsherald.com
Long Family seeks information
Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
