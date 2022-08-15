Read full article on original website
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Baltimore Ravens cut QB Brett Hundley
The Baltimore Ravens cut quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to reduce their roster to 85 players. Hundley
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL・
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
Yardbarker
Teven Jenkins seizes a spot with the Chicago Bears’ first team
Teven Jenkins has had a long road to the first team. The Chicago Bears had Teven Jenkins taking reps at right guard with the first team. He replaces Michael Schofield who had a less than stellar performance during Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs where he gave up a sack.
WATCH: Bears press conferences from 15th training camp practice
The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for a padded practice on Tuesday, which comes just a couple of days before their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. It was an eventful day during the closed practice, with the biggest storyline being Teven Jenkins getting first-team reps at right guard. Larry Borom was also starting at right tackle. So it’s safe to say that things are getting interesting along the offensive line.
Washington Commanders bringing back the hog? Fans voting on team mascot
In a full rebrand, the Washington Football Team officially became the Washington Commanders this offseason. Any time there is such
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears look back: Wendell Davis 1988-1993
Wendell Davis was a more than capable receiver in the days of Mike Ditka’s “smashmouth” offense. For those that remember the Mike Ditka years of the Chicago Bears, there was always a dominant defense and an offense predicated on the “smashmouth” fundamental of establishing a strong running identity. Passing was not the focal point and this was nothing new for a franchise that went nearly 30 years between 3,000 yard passers (1962 to 1991) and 25 years between 1,000 yard receivers (1970 to 1995). Wide receivers seldom approached 1,000 yards during Ditka’s tenure and it wasn’t for a lack of talent, with Willie Gault and Dennis McKinnon just a couple of the talented pass catchers on the roster. One receiver nearly eclipsed the mark in 1991: Wendell Davis.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears named a ‘best fit’ for this WR via trade
The Chicago Bears could target Darius Slayton ahead of Week 1 to help Justin Fields and the offense. It’s no secret the Chicago Bears have some questions surrounding the wide receiver position going into the 2022 season. With Justin Fields’ development being the single-most important thing for the franchise, one can argue general manager Ryan Poles didn’t do enough to help him.
fantasypros.com
Adam Shaheen (knee) placed on season-ending IR
The Dolphins have placed tight end Adam Shaheen on the season-ending IR, ending his sixth NFL season before it begins, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Shaheen goes on the injured reserve with the same knee injury that caused him to fail...
Los Angeles Chargers sign All-Pro safety Derwin James to historic $76.5 million contract extension
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed All-Pro defensive back Derwin James to a four-year contract extension, reportedly agreeing to terms
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III undergoes surgery to address hernia issue
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III has finally underwent surgery to address a hernia that caused some concerns about his playing status in the 2022 season. There’s a legitimate threat that Walker would miss the start of the season because of the issue, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is now reporting he is expected […] The post Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III undergoes surgery to address hernia issue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley Among Ravens Cuts
The Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley this week as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85 players. The Ravens signed Hundley on May 26. He played the final series in a 23-10 win over Tennessee in the first preseason game. Hundley completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for three yards on two carries.
Yardbarker
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr’s game play will be crucial versus Seahawks
Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. have been noticeably absent, but that hasn’t been a training camp story because of the drama surrounding Teven Jenkins and Roquan Smith. Now with both players back healthy, pre-season game two is going to be imperative for both players. Kyler Gordon and Velus...
NFL・
