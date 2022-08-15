Read full article on original website
Related
14 hurt after vehicle slams into Virginia restaurant and sparks fire
At least 14 people were injured, authorities said, after a vehicle crashed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, Friday evening, sparking a fire in the process. The Arlington County Police Department said eight people were hospitalized, including four who are in critical condition and four who have non-life-threatening injuries. Another six people were treated and released at the scene, police said.
TODAY.com
Teen uses trampoline so residents could jump out window to escape building fire
A quick-thinking teenager used a trampoline to help his neighbors escape after their apartment building went up in flames early Tuesday morning in a suburb of Pittsburgh. Falon O'Regan, 17, told NBC affiliate WXPI he pulled a trampoline from the yard near his apartment building in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, so that residents trapped inside could jump to safety.
Texas Cops Say Woman Intentionally Lit Boyfriend on Fire at Gas Station
A 24-year-old Texas woman has been charged with murder after her boyfriend died from injuries he sustained after she allegedly lit him on fire. Police allege that on July 18, Breana Johnson and her 25-year-old boyfriend drove up to a gas station in their Jeep. Johnson’s boyfriend sat in the car as she filled it with gas, the two of them arguing all the while. Eventually, police say things got so heated that Johnson intentionally set the Jeep afire, leading her boyfriend to jump out of the vehicle, engulfed in flames. As bystanders helped the victim, police claim that Johnson drove off. ABC8 reported that the victim, who suffered burns on most of his body, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers arrested Johnson the next day and charged her with aggravated assault, but elevated the charge when the victim died of his injuries on Tuesday.
classicfm.com
Piano teacher shot at by neighbour, following noise complaints
The shooting in California was reportedly incited by an ongoing dispute between two neighbours. Dr Pin-Hsin Lin was warming up before she was due to teach a piano lesson in her Californian apartment, when a bullet narrowly missed her and hit a lamp on her piano. The bullet had come...
