Not that excited by the iPad 10? Check out T-Mobile's cool half-off iPad 9th gen deal
By no means Apple's most sophisticated or technologically advanced new product left to be unveiled this year, the 10th generation "regular" iPad has been leaked a couple of different times in recent weeks, undoubtedly building some hype among the most cash-strapped fans of the world's top-selling family of tablets. But...
The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels
The Xiaomi 13 is already said to feature several upgrades compared to its predecessor, and the latest one to come out of the rumor mill is about its display. Of course, given that we are talking about one of the more significant phone parts that govern the user experience, this is quite the good news for Xiaomi fans.
Now’s the perfect time to get a Sony Xperia 1 III or Xperia 5 III - both are heavily discounted on Amazon
Sony smartphones are kind of unique - they come with a lot of features on board - such as microSD card slots, 3.5mm audio jacks, 21:9 uninterrupted OLED screens, professional grade camera software and more. What’s even better is that these devices don’t look like anything else on the market,...
Official Samsung video shows you how to apply key Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessory found in the box
Officially, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4) next Friday or a week from today. The phone is priced starting at $1,799 which makes it an expensive device that you are going to want to protect at all costs. With that in mind, Samsung includes in-the-box protection for the 6.2-inch Cover Screen which it calls Front Protection Film. It also places an applicator in the box that allows you to apply the film "without leaving any crease or dust underneath."
On the cusp of the iPhone 14 release, iPhone 13 is the most popular phone in the US
The Strategy Analytics numbers for the quarter ending in June are in, and the iPhone 13 models dominates the US phone market in terms of sales, despite that the iPhone 14 series release is less than a month away. We'd be curious to learn if the Samsung's 2022 foldables the...
There's never been a better time to buy a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 is (almost) here (as far as in-store inventory and actual shipments are concerned), and yes, based on our initial time spent trying out Samsung's newest non-Pro Apple Watch rival, this bad boy does improve on last year's Galaxy Watch 4 in a few relatively small but important ways.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14: The most interesting and most boring phone of 2022? Why boring sells
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here, and just recently we published our full review of it, which was a highly positive one, and for good reason. But, as cutting-edge and exciting as this Samsung phone may seem to us, the tech enthusiasts, the wider world was and still is talking about the iPhone 14 instead.
Another report says main Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will be a 200-megapixel monster
The next Samsung Note/S series hybrid, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is pretty much guaranteed to have a bonkers 200MP main camera. Samsung stuck with the same 108MP megapixel count for the last three generations of premium S range handsets, and while some may argue that the unit provided more than enough megapixels, it's been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and the South Korean company is probably itching to launch a device with it.
Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China
Vivo launched the X Fold back in April, making a serious statement for its foldable feature. The phone was announced with top-notch specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LTPO screen with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and a ZEISS-branded camera system.
Lenovo has the Moto G Power (2022) battery champ on sale at a lower than ever price
While Motorola has somewhat unusually made headlines of late primarily thanks to high-end and high-end-ish handsets, the brand's bread and butter (especially in the US market) remains its very popular line of low to mid-end Moto G smartphones. Of that extensive roster of budget-friendly Android soldiers, it's certainly not hard...
Video shows off prototypes of the Pixel 7 series and compares them to the current models
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be introduced during the first week in October, perhaps on October 6th. Pre-orders could start the same day. The two models could be released the following week. There will be refinements to the design compared with the Pixel 6 series with slight changes made to the camera bar and other parts of the phone.
The Adonit Neo Pro - the perfect Apple Pencil doppelganger
The 2nd generation Apple Pencil is possibly the closest thing there is to a perfect iPad stylus. But there is one major issue we cannot turn a blind eye to… its price tag. The Apple Pencil costs nearly $130. Ouch!. One of the biggest problems with the iPad is...
Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13
As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months. Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions...
Samsung slashes the trade-in value of the Galaxy Z Flip 3... again
We all know that one of the biggest problems with foldables is the price tag. Perhaps many more users would be willing to stomach the limitations of the novel technology, if they were not asked to pay such a high premium for it in the first place. Samsung seems to...
One UI 5 public beta hands-on - see what's new
Recently, Samsung released the public beta of the One UI 5, which is its first overlay of Android 13. Sadly, the program is still limited only to users in Germany, South Korea, and the US, and you can download Samsung's latest One UI only if you have a phone from the Galaxy S22 lineup.
Motorola Edge (2022) is here to conquer the mid-range American market
Motorola is introducing a new device for its North American customers. This time the phone is from the Edge family, and it is called the Edge (2022). As its name suggests, this is a smaller, more ‘lite’ version of the Edge Plus (2022) that was released earlier this year.
The Jabra Elite 85t is at its lowest price ever - the best time to get this AirPods rival
If you want a good pair of noise canceling earbuds, you would probably try something from Sony, Samsung, or Apple. The truth is that there are a huge variety of models out there, and some of them offer a really good bang for your bucks. One such model is the...
iPhone 14 Pro's "added functionality" may come at a hefty premium over current models
Premium smartphones are expensive as-is and with a good many of us already grappling with economic frustrations caused by the pandemic, we are really not looking forward to a price increase for the iPhone 14, but it looks to be on the cards. The iPhone 13's price starts at $699...
Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!
Apple today revealed serious vulnerabilities that could affect its devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod, and the Mac. Apple said that a pair of security flaws that were discovered could lead a hacker to grab "full admin access" to affected devices. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, said that if exploited, the vulnerabilities would allow attackers to impersonate device owners and run any software that is in their names.
iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: expectations
Samsung just launched its Galaxy Z Flip 4 — ever since last year, the Flip's price fell to a position where it's comfortably priced as a "high-end smartphone that also happens to fold". Unlike the Z Fold 4, which is still way up there at $1,800. It's positioned to...
