Phone Arena

The Xiaomi 13 might come with brand new display tech and even thinner bezels

The Xiaomi 13 is already said to feature several upgrades compared to its predecessor, and the latest one to come out of the rumor mill is about its display. Of course, given that we are talking about one of the more significant phone parts that govern the user experience, this is quite the good news for Xiaomi fans.
Phone Arena

Official Samsung video shows you how to apply key Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessory found in the box

Officially, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4) next Friday or a week from today. The phone is priced starting at $1,799 which makes it an expensive device that you are going to want to protect at all costs. With that in mind, Samsung includes in-the-box protection for the 6.2-inch Cover Screen which it calls Front Protection Film. It also places an applicator in the box that allows you to apply the film "without leaving any crease or dust underneath."
Phone Arena

Another report says main Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will be a 200-megapixel monster

The next Samsung Note/S series hybrid, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is pretty much guaranteed to have a bonkers 200MP main camera. Samsung stuck with the same 108MP megapixel count for the last three generations of premium S range handsets, and while some may argue that the unit provided more than enough megapixels, it's been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and the South Korean company is probably itching to launch a device with it.
Phone Arena

Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China

Vivo launched the X Fold back in April, making a serious statement for its foldable feature. The phone was announced with top-notch specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LTPO screen with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and a ZEISS-branded camera system.
Phone Arena

Video shows off prototypes of the Pixel 7 series and compares them to the current models

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be introduced during the first week in October, perhaps on October 6th. Pre-orders could start the same day. The two models could be released the following week. There will be refinements to the design compared with the Pixel 6 series with slight changes made to the camera bar and other parts of the phone.
Phone Arena

The Adonit Neo Pro - the perfect Apple Pencil doppelganger

The 2nd generation Apple Pencil is possibly the closest thing there is to a perfect iPad stylus. But there is one major issue we cannot turn a blind eye to… its price tag. The Apple Pencil costs nearly $130. Ouch!. One of the biggest problems with the iPad is...
Phone Arena

Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13

As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months. Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions...
Phone Arena

One UI 5 public beta hands-on - see what's new

Recently, Samsung released the public beta of the One UI 5, which is its first overlay of Android 13. Sadly, the program is still limited only to users in Germany, South Korea, and the US, and you can download Samsung's latest One UI only if you have a phone from the Galaxy S22 lineup.
Phone Arena

Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!

Apple today revealed serious vulnerabilities that could affect its devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod, and the Mac. Apple said that a pair of security flaws that were discovered could lead a hacker to grab "full admin access" to affected devices. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, said that if exploited, the vulnerabilities would allow attackers to impersonate device owners and run any software that is in their names.
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: expectations

Samsung just launched its Galaxy Z Flip 4 — ever since last year, the Flip's price fell to a position where it's comfortably priced as a "high-end smartphone that also happens to fold". Unlike the Z Fold 4, which is still way up there at $1,800. It's positioned to...
