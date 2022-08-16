Read full article on original website
Related
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
laptopmag.com
Malware hiding in browser extensions attacks millions — delete it now
Cybersecurity analysts observed users unknowingly downloading malicious browser extensions hiding threats including adware and malware, with over 1.3 million users already being attacked in 2022. Research from cybersecurity provider Kaspersky found nearly 7 million users being affected by unwanted software disguised as browser add-ons, with many being found on Google...
Signal hack: Private messaging services hit by hack, leaking users’ phone numbers
Signal, the secure messaging app, has been hit by a hack that leaked its users phone numbers.The attack means that 1,900 users have been compromised, with their phone numbers and SMS codes exposed. That means that hackers could potentially register those accounts onto a new device.The hack is of particular concern to Signal, given that it is intended as a private messaging app and is regularly recommended for use by people whose messages need to stay especially secure.The attack was not conducted directly on Signal, but rather on Twilio, a separate company that provides services to developers. Signal uses its...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
CNBC
If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do
If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
Business Insider
7 signs your computer has been hacked, and 5 ways to prevent it
You can tell your computer has been hacked if you see frequent pop-up messages, mass emails sent from your account, or unexpected programs appear. If your computer has been hacked, you run the risk of losing data, having your identity stolen, or suffering financial losses. Here are seven signs that...
The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack
Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?
This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Even though we've seen several different analytics firms in the last few weeks put together a whole bunch of different reports comparing and contrasting the mobile network experience delivered by the big three US carriers, RootMetrics may have just come out with the ultimate evaluation of the nationwide 5G landscape during the first half of 2022.
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CNET
Secure Your Home Wi-Fi Network Now to Ward Off Hackers and Freeloaders
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average US home now has more than 10 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops and tablets to phones, smartwatches and streaming devices, things add up quickly. And with so much data stored on those devices -- credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information -- you want to make sure you're protecting yourself from hackers if your network is ever compromised.
Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade
Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications. Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security. Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Get Less Spam Emails
You shouldn’t have to sift through dozens (or even hundreds) of nonsense emails every day to get to the few that you need to actually read for work or personal reasons. Unfortunately, that is the sad reality when it comes to most email accounts — spam reigns supreme. Whether you are constantly getting hit by promotional ads or feeling the effect of visiting a shopping site one time via a social media channel (because now they’re bombarding you with info you don’t want or need), email spam can feel intrusive. The good news is that Apple has created features that can and will help you avoid the worst of spam so that you can get the best experience possible from your email account. Here, an Apple expert tells us how to get less spam emails.
Digital Trends
You need to update your iPhone and iPad right now to fix a critical security flaw
This is a friendly — and important — reminder to update your iPhone and iPad, if you haven’t already. Apple this week issued an urgent security update for iPhone and iPad owners to patch a flaw that could allow hackers to take control of the devices. Specifically,...
Seven ways to protect yourself from the Apple security flaw after urgent warning over hackers
A MASSIVE security flaw has been flagged by Apple experts, meaning an update to your devices is necessary to avoid hackers getting access to your personal information. Apple recently found out that their iPhones, iPads, and iMacs in particular have become vulnerable to a specific type of intrusion. What is...
Comments / 0