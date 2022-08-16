Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
New high-speed rail route approved between San Francisco and San Jose
The move by California’s High-Speed Rail Board completes the environmental go-ahead for the project from the Bay Area through the central valley, bringing the 220-mile-per-hour electric rail system a step closer to construction
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
wolfstreet.com
California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon
San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve. It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
Flex Alert no longer in effect for Bay Area
The statewide Flex Alert issued by the California ISO is in effect now until 9 p.m. today. Here's what you can do to conserve energy.
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
sfstandard.com
Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living
An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KTVU FOX 2
Thunderstorms possible in parts of Bay Area Tuesday night into Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. - The National Weather Service on Tuesday said there will be enough moisture and lift in the air above the Bay Area late in the night and into early Wednesday for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The area possibly affected extends from coastal North Bay areas...
Motorcycle plunges off Bay Bridge, remains in water after crash
Crews have been unable to pull a Harley Davidson out of the water after the motorcycle went careening over the side of the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning.
Thunderstorms, showers and lightning seen across Bay Area Wednesday
(KRON) — Shower activity, lightning strikes and isolated thunderstorms are being seen across the Bay Area Wednesday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service Bay Area. NWS labeled the lightning risk as moderate in the North Bay, South Bay, East Bay and San Francisco. KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said that the chance for […]
KTVU FOX 2
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
California wildfire, high temps prompt Bay Area Spare the Air Alert
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Close call for Dublin homeowners after car sparks brush fire on I-580
A car fire on Interstate 580 in Alameda County sparked a brush fire that burned dangerously close to homes in Dublin on Monday, according to officials.
KTVU FOX 2
Heat advisory and lightning possible
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco has the complete forecast that includes the possibility of lightning strikes.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
