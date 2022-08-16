ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

californiaexaminer.net

Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wolfstreet.com

California Housing Market Pukes: As Sales Collapse (San Diego County -41%), Prices Begin to Swoon

San Francisco & Silicon Valley lead. Southern California is catching up. In Los Angeles County, prices fell in July from June for the first since Adam and Eve. It’s peak home-buying season in California, but sky-high home prices, holy-moly mortgage rates, the collapse of cryptos, the vanishing DeFi, and the implosion of tech startups, SPACs, and IPOs, all of which are crucial to the wealth, or perceived wealth, of many Californians, pulled the rug out from under California’s splendid housing markets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Here’s What a $21K San Francisco Trash Can Looks Like After a Month of City Living

An experimental trash can has been spotted in a sorry state as the city’s pilot to select a new kind of street bin comes to the end of its first round. The pilot’s first 30 days ends Thursday and features concept cans and off-the-shelf varieties—costing between $11,000 and $20,900. The next round begins the same day and runs for another month, according to the Department of Public Works.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Heat advisory and lightning possible

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. KTVU Meteorologist Rosemary Orozco has the complete forecast that includes the possibility of lightning strikes.
ENVIRONMENT

