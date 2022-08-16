If you've ever worked in restaurants, "The Bear" was likely an extremely stressful show for you to watch, even if you couldn't stop binging it because you also felt heard and understood. As Eater pointed out, "The Bear" stood out as one of the few portrayals of a run-down mom and pop restaurant on screen, rather than the Michelin star restaurant of "Burnt," for example. If you haven't watched the show yet, it follows the harsh reality of restaurant life where Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White) tries to turn around his family restaurant that his late brother left to him. Carmy struggles when he tries to incorporate his fine dining background into a restaurant that runs on a vague "system."

