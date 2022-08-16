Read full article on original website
Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
TX Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the "tampon tax"
AUSTIN, Texas — *Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited for length -Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads, and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support for eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
Texas public schools required to display 'In God We Trust' posters if they are donated
Texas public schools or colleges must display the national motto in a "conspicuous place" but only if the poster is "donated" or "purchased by private donations."
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
No more Texas history classes? Proposed social studies standards worry some educators
As the Texas State Board of Education works to retool the state’s guidelines for what and when students learn about history, civics and geography, some school officials in the Fort Worth area say they’re worried that the proposed standards the board is considering are unworkable. The board is...
Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced applications are open for ALERRT training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program. Gov. Abbott encouraged law enforcement agencies to apply. In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in May, Texas leaders allotted $105.5 million to...
Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
Texas’ tax collector, Senate budget chief say they support repealing the ‘tampon tax’
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts...
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
The Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Its Own Local Abortion Declaration
The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution aimed at protecting pregnant people from prosecution should they seek an abortion, citing the right to keep the doctor-patient relationship private. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in June that he would not prosecute any cases...
North Texas ISD responds to criticism after pulling and reviewing books community says are inappropriate
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In Keller ISD, the decision to remove dozens of books including the Bible and a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s Diary from library shelves has been met with support and criticism nationwide. The district’s superintendent has written a letter to address what’s being said and...
"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
Spotlight on Southlake, Texas with teachers across U.S. leaving profession
Educators across the U.S. are facing new challenges as some states pass laws to restrict how teachers address racism in the classroom. In Southlake, Texas, NBC News’ Antonia Hylton sat down with three teachers who spoke out on the issue.Aug. 18, 2022.
Greg Abbott Enlists Chuck Norris in Bizarre PSA to Promote School Safety in Face of Mass Shootings
In the wake of the mass shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead in Uvalde, Texas officials and lawmakers have floated a few out-there ideas about how to keep students safe in the classroom. Some suggested more guns on campuses, an idea that likely doesn’t sit well with...
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
Dallas Commissioner John Wiley Price advocates for rededication of 'Whites Only' sign
Dallas County has rededicated a sign that was placed at a water fountain in its records building during segregation. The ‘Whites Only’ sign was found inside the Dallas County Records Building 20 years ago.
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."
Abbott's extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest takes effect one week from today. We must defeat him and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future. Beto O'Rourke.
