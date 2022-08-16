ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
abc7amarillo.com

TX Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the "tampon tax"

AUSTIN, Texas — *Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited for length -Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads, and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support for eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Eastland, TX
State
Florida State
Tarrant County, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
State
Arizona State
Local
Texas Elections
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
John B
Person
Donald Trump
newschannel6now.com

Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Election Local#Central Texas#Election Fraud#Elsewhere Face Threats#Texans#American#Republican#The Texas Tribune
Ash Jurberg

"Our children are not soldiers." Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new ad attacking the Texas Gov

The Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) have gone viral again. Today the PAC launched its third video, and it was just as powerful as the previous two. The 30-second video was a back-to-school-themed campaign ad showing a mother preparing her elementary-aged son for his first day of school. The scene seems normal until the camera reveals the young boy wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy