WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
WFAA
DFW weather: Much-needed rain fell across North Texas; Will we see more?
Storms moved through the DFW area on Wednesday, and more is on the way soon. Here's the latest.
WFAA
DFW weather: How much rain could we see over the next 10 days?
There's several good chances of rain over the next 10 days in North Texas. Here's the latest.
KHOU
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Hood County city sees damage, power outages after strong storm moves through
TOLAR, Texas — A strong storm on Wednesday caused extensive damage and power outages in Hood County, according to officials. Officials in Tolar, about 10 miles west of Granbury, said straight-line winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines and damaged various structures such as homes, the post office and a school building.
Dallas Observer
Hey, Texas: Turn 'Lights Out' This Fall to Help Save Migratory Birds
Leaving lights on at night can disorient migratory birds flying overhead, potentially leading them to collide with buildings and face injury or death. But a campaign called Lights Out Texas is informing residents that they can save birds' lives by turning off their bulbs at night. Lights Out Texas' mission...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
fox4news.com
Hood County city cleaning up after damaging storm, power restored to Tolar residents
TOLAR, Texas - Storms on Wednesday night caused quite a bit of damage in parts of North Texas. The worst was in the Hood County city of Tolar, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth. The storm tossed around tree limbs and scraps of metal. It also knocked out power...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 19-21
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, August 19. Jason Aldean: Rock N' Roll...
PLANetizen
Dallas Names 66-Mile Bike and Walking Trail
Dallas residents have voted on the name of a new, 66-mile long biking and walking trail that will connect Dallas and the surrounding communities of Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. According to local officials, the DFW Discovery Trail will “promote healthy living, reduce traffic congestion and draw tourism for events like races,” writes Sarah Bahari in the Dallas Morning News.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Eggs Up Grill to Open 30 Locations Across DFW
The first Texas location for this breakfast franchise is expected to open in spring of 2023.
KVUE
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year Hiatus
The Gaylord Texan is bringing back ICE! to Grapevine.Matt Forster/Unsplash. The Gaylord Texan Resort is finally bringing back their longtime popular holiday tradition, ICE! this holiday season, after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. NBC 5 reports that the event runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will be thrown into the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000 square-foot frozen ice attraction.
