Texas State

Dallas Observer

Hey, Texas: Turn 'Lights Out' This Fall to Help Save Migratory Birds

Leaving lights on at night can disorient migratory birds flying overhead, potentially leading them to collide with buildings and face injury or death. But a campaign called Lights Out Texas is informing residents that they can save birds' lives by turning off their bulbs at night. Lights Out Texas' mission...
AccuWeather

Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief

A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 19-21

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, August 19. Jason Aldean: Rock N' Roll...
PLANetizen

Dallas Names 66-Mile Bike and Walking Trail

Dallas residents have voted on the name of a new, 66-mile long biking and walking trail that will connect Dallas and the surrounding communities of Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. According to local officials, the DFW Discovery Trail will “promote healthy living, reduce traffic congestion and draw tourism for events like races,” writes Sarah Bahari in the Dallas Morning News.
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
Larry Lease

ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year Hiatus

The Gaylord Texan is bringing back ICE! to Grapevine.Matt Forster/Unsplash. The Gaylord Texan Resort is finally bringing back their longtime popular holiday tradition, ICE! this holiday season, after being forced to take a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. NBC 5 reports that the event runs from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023. Visitors will be thrown into the Christmas classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000 square-foot frozen ice attraction.
GRAPEVINE, TX

