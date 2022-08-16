ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Oregon Identifies First Pediatric Monkeypox Case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. Health authorities did not release...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana

The Advocate. August 15, 2022. Editorial: One more form to fill out, but a clue about post-high school futures. We’re No. 1 in education? Not really, but there is one way that Louisiana is meeting the challenge of education and its response to a rapidly changing economy. Since 2018,...
2 More Coast Guard Cutters Now Call Rhode Island Home

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
Alaska Job Numbers for July up From Year Earlier

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did...
Ruling Puts Arizona Voting Access Initiative on Life Support

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona voter initiative that would expand voting access and roll back tightened election laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was teetering on the edge of failure Friday after a judge disqualified tens of thousands of signatures backers turned in to qualify it for the November ballot.
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
5 Great Danes Attack, Kill Owner in Northwest Iowa

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday. A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.
Idaho Wildfire Burning Near Lake Cascade Forces Evacuations

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
