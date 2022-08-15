Read full article on original website
Community Calendar
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Windlasses Sailing Club will host a new member coffee Thursday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m., at Edgewater Park, Pavilion No. 1, at the Dunedin Marina, 51 Main St. New membership is only available once a year in August. Successful passing of the club’s orientation program is required to become a member.
Around Town: Beaches news briefs
ST. PETE BEACH — Volunteers are needed to help prepare food and to serve food Monday, Aug. 22, for 250 food-insecure people. The food will be prepared at Caddy’s St. Pete Beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where 250 brown-bagged hoagie meals will be prepared for distribution.
Looking Ahead: A&E events
• Javed Ali, Friday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. • Randy Rainbow, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Happenings: A&E news and events
Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, just outside Florida CraftArt Gallery at the crossroads of Central Avenue and Fifth Street in downtown St. Petersburg. Festival hours will be Saturday,...
Polls to open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23
The final hours approach to cast a ballot by mail or in person in the primary elections that will determine which Republican and Democratic candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 general election. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 23. As of the afternoon of...
Forward Pinellas boss: Data doesn’t show E-bikes as Pinellas Trail problem
CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances. Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented...
Clearwater moves forward with downtown transit center
Last week was supposed to be a time of celebration when Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority secured a $20 million federal grant for a downtown transit center that has been talked about for more than a decade, City Council member David Allbritton said. Then City Manager Jon Jennings threw that into...
Renovations begin at Belleair’s Pinellas Park
BELLEAIR — Renovation work has started at Pinellas Park, a tree-lined triangle of greenspace at Osceola Road, Palmview Avenue and Pinellas Road. It took two public workshops — one at Town Hall in November and another at the park on Aug. 3 — for town officials to gather all the public feedback necessary to come up with a final design plan for the work.
Preservation board seeks historic district status for Pass-a-Grille
ST. PETE BEACH — The Historic Preservation Board unanimously approved a request that the City Commission designate all of Pass-a-Grille a Local Historic District, with expanded boundaries. The board acted Aug. 4 as a result of a 2015 historic sites survey and subsequent studies conducted by staff and consultants.
d-MFA-indialogue081822-2-Joslyn_D_7_KING_Promo.tif
ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg — participating in the Art Bridges C…
Largo on board with county’s tenants bill of rights
LARGO — Residential real estate rates in Pinellas County have increased by about 30% since 2020. That increase and a surging demand for affordable rental housing units led Pinellas County commissioners on Aug. 2 to move forward with a tenants bill of rights in an effort to protect renters.
Largo's Anona United Methodist celebrates 150th anniversary
LARGO — Anona United Methodist Church — for more than a decade touted as the oldest church in continuous use in Pinellas County — is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a yearlong schedule of events reflecting its multigenerational mission of giving back to the community. “In facilitating...
Arrest made in Clearwater hit-and-run
A Clearwater woman has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 16 hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured. Grace Hunter, 75, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing serious bodily injury. She...
Tampa Improv to present Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy
TAMPA — Award-winning Las Vegas headliner, musical comedian and TikTok star Sarah Hester Ross will take her hit Las Vegas show “Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy Show” on the road this month. Starting in Florida — her home state — the tour will include a show Thursday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., at Tampa Improv, 1600 E. Eighth Ave., C-112, Tampa.
PSTA awarded $20 million for transit center
ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was awarded $20 million in federal grants Aug. 10 for the construction of a new Clearwater Transit Center. The funds, which have been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, will cover some of the costs to link downtown riders to area beaches and beyond.
Damien Escobar to perform at Straz Center
TAMPA — Violinist Damien Escobar will take the stage Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org. From the sudden rise of the “America’s Got Talent”...
Safety Net Grants available in Largo
LARGO — Nonprofit agencies that serve the residents of Largo can apply for a Safety Net Grant from the city of Largo. Through Nov. 15, nonprofits including faith-based organizations that serve Largo residents, even if located outside the city limits, that are licensed as 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations can apply.
Former USF star takes over as coach of Seminole High
SEMINOLE — When the 2022 high school football season starts, Seminole Warhawks new head coach Auggie Sanchez will call the plays from the sidelines. The Pinellas County native and former University of South Florida linebacker accepted the job after former head coach Chris Miller stepped down. Miller became an assistant coach and the director of football operations at American International College.
Oliver Tree to play Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree will perform Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Earlier this year, Tree returned with a new break-up anthem, “I Hate You.” Produced by Tree with...
Town adds new deputy clerk position
INDIAN SHORES — The once sleepy little beach town of Indian Shores is experiencing some growing pains, and Freddie Lozano, its town clerk, could use some help with the workload. At the Town Council meeting on Aug. 9, members unanimously voted 5-0 to add a deputy clerk to the...
