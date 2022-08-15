ST. PETERSBURG — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority was awarded $20 million in federal grants Aug. 10 for the construction of a new Clearwater Transit Center. The funds, which have been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, will cover some of the costs to link downtown riders to area beaches and beyond.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO