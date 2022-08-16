ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Best Things to Eat and Drink in Dallas This Week, Aug. 18 – 22

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers, a pop-up or simply a special that we're fond of (like this week, it's Slow Bone's beef rib Saturday). Don't...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Two Dallas Lawyers Teamed Up to Get Session Musicians $45 Million in Unpaid Royalties

Chastity “Chaz” Marie was fresh out of high school when she and her sister Stephanie got hired as background singers on country superstar LeAnn Rimes' album Sittin’ On Top of the World. The Texans were living in Nashville as songwriters in the late '90s and were known as the singing duo the Marie Sisters. Their sound was then considered contemporary country music.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 17–23

Workshop Wednesdays with the Dallas Poet Laureate at Central Library. This is a slightly odd suggestion, as technically it’s too close to the event to register. But! It’s a perfect day to register for next week’s office hours (or any Wednesday to follow) with Dallas Poet Laureate Joaquín Zihuatanejo. Dallas residents can schedule a 30-minute appointment to workshop one or two of your own poems, or an hour-long session for three or four poems. It’s a free and very rare opportunity to get to work with such an experienced poet. Aspiring poets must email at least four days prior to the desired session and include a .doc of the poems intended for workshopping. Find out more online.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco With Killer Crepes

Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations. Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas Observer

Antoine's Foods on Harry Hines Has Closed after 60 Years in Business

Longtime Dallas sandwich shop Antoine's has closed. The shop was a fixture along Harry Hines Boulevard, serving the Medical District and nearby workers for six decades. Owner Sam Ayoub and his wife, Maria, bought the sandwich shop 41 years ago, some 20 years after it had been opened by the previous owner. Mario Chavez worked with them for 25 years.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Legacy Hall Opens Up New Weekend-Only Brunch Spot

Legacy Hall in Plano is known for a wide variety of options in its multilevel food court, from tacos and pasta to ice cream and wine. Now, another eatery is attracting breakfast and brunch lovers. Brunch Club, on the third floor of Legacy Hall, serves brunch all day and late...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Atipico Serves Up an Uncommon Bit of Everything

Atipico is a new restaurant just north of downtown where Harry Hines Boulevard meets North Akard Street. Along with The Henry, Royal 38, North Italia and Tacolingo, it's part of a large courtyard at The Union Dallas, an office and residential tower. Atipico is originally from Mexico City, and the...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Highland Noodles, Another Trek to Frisco for Hand-Pulled Noodles

Highland Noodles opened in Frisco in December, another entry on the hand-pulled noodle scene that is becoming more popular each day in North Texas. This is way out there in the hinterlands of Frisco in yet another huge, sprawling strip mall. But, it’s in the same shopping center as Haidilao Hot Pot, so perhaps one could make a day of it to justify the drive. Highland specializes in All Things Noodle, from hand-pulled to beef noodle soup to the increasingly common oily chili noodle, as well as stir-fried and cold varieties and other dishes accessible via the QR menu.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

'Expect Delays': At Some DFW Schools, the Wheels on the Bus Might Be Going Nowhere Fast

At some school districts around Dallas/Fort Worth, the new academic year got off to a slow start, with a shortage of drivers leading to long bus delays for many students. Just take a look at Garland ISD's Twitter for transportation updates over the last week. "Please be patient and expect delays," one post after another reads. Some warn parents of up to two-hour delays.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Attorney Rayshun Jackson Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison Over Money Laundering

Dallas attorney Rayshun Jackson has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money in relation to what he thought was narcotics trafficking. Jackson, 52, who operated The Jackson Law Firm, was arrested in April 2021. In September 2021, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced this week. Jackson was initially facing up to 20 years in prison.
DALLAS, TX

