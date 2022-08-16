Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Dallas Observer
Best Things to Eat and Drink in Dallas This Week, Aug. 18 – 22
Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers, a pop-up or simply a special that we're fond of (like this week, it's Slow Bone's beef rib Saturday). Don't...
Dallas Observer
Two Dallas Lawyers Teamed Up to Get Session Musicians $45 Million in Unpaid Royalties
Chastity “Chaz” Marie was fresh out of high school when she and her sister Stephanie got hired as background singers on country superstar LeAnn Rimes' album Sittin’ On Top of the World. The Texans were living in Nashville as songwriters in the late '90s and were known as the singing duo the Marie Sisters. Their sound was then considered contemporary country music.
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Aug. 17–23
Workshop Wednesdays with the Dallas Poet Laureate at Central Library. This is a slightly odd suggestion, as technically it’s too close to the event to register. But! It’s a perfect day to register for next week’s office hours (or any Wednesday to follow) with Dallas Poet Laureate Joaquín Zihuatanejo. Dallas residents can schedule a 30-minute appointment to workshop one or two of your own poems, or an hour-long session for three or four poems. It’s a free and very rare opportunity to get to work with such an experienced poet. Aspiring poets must email at least four days prior to the desired session and include a .doc of the poems intended for workshopping. Find out more online.
Dallas Observer
Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco With Killer Crepes
Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations. Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Observer
Antoine's Foods on Harry Hines Has Closed after 60 Years in Business
Longtime Dallas sandwich shop Antoine's has closed. The shop was a fixture along Harry Hines Boulevard, serving the Medical District and nearby workers for six decades. Owner Sam Ayoub and his wife, Maria, bought the sandwich shop 41 years ago, some 20 years after it had been opened by the previous owner. Mario Chavez worked with them for 25 years.
Dallas Observer
Legacy Hall Opens Up New Weekend-Only Brunch Spot
Legacy Hall in Plano is known for a wide variety of options in its multilevel food court, from tacos and pasta to ice cream and wine. Now, another eatery is attracting breakfast and brunch lovers. Brunch Club, on the third floor of Legacy Hall, serves brunch all day and late...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Atipico Serves Up an Uncommon Bit of Everything
Atipico is a new restaurant just north of downtown where Harry Hines Boulevard meets North Akard Street. Along with The Henry, Royal 38, North Italia and Tacolingo, it's part of a large courtyard at The Union Dallas, an office and residential tower. Atipico is originally from Mexico City, and the...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Highland Noodles, Another Trek to Frisco for Hand-Pulled Noodles
Highland Noodles opened in Frisco in December, another entry on the hand-pulled noodle scene that is becoming more popular each day in North Texas. This is way out there in the hinterlands of Frisco in yet another huge, sprawling strip mall. But, it’s in the same shopping center as Haidilao Hot Pot, so perhaps one could make a day of it to justify the drive. Highland specializes in All Things Noodle, from hand-pulled to beef noodle soup to the increasingly common oily chili noodle, as well as stir-fried and cold varieties and other dishes accessible via the QR menu.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas Observer
First Look: Arabica in Richardson Serves Flavorful Middle Eastern Fare
Arabica in Richardson opened its doors in May for an unofficial soft launch. That “soft” opening has become more of a stampede. The restaurant already has more than 200 Google reviews and is currently sporting a rating of 4.9 out of 5.0. Waleed is the eldest of the...
Dallas Observer
'Expect Delays': At Some DFW Schools, the Wheels on the Bus Might Be Going Nowhere Fast
At some school districts around Dallas/Fort Worth, the new academic year got off to a slow start, with a shortage of drivers leading to long bus delays for many students. Just take a look at Garland ISD's Twitter for transportation updates over the last week. "Please be patient and expect delays," one post after another reads. Some warn parents of up to two-hour delays.
Dallas Observer
In May, Some 270 Gallons of Sewage from Wilmer Sprayed into Dallas County's Goat Island Preserve
Hikers and bikers often roam the dirt trails at Dallas County’s Goat Island Preserve, but in late May, they could likely smell the stench of raw sewage somewhere along their trek. That’s because a wastewater valve owned by the city of Wilmer (about 17 miles southeast of Dallas) was stuck open, spraying about 270 gallons of sewage into the preserve.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Rayshun Jackson Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison Over Money Laundering
Dallas attorney Rayshun Jackson has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money in relation to what he thought was narcotics trafficking. Jackson, 52, who operated The Jackson Law Firm, was arrested in April 2021. In September 2021, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced this week. Jackson was initially facing up to 20 years in prison.
Comments / 0