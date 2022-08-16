Workshop Wednesdays with the Dallas Poet Laureate at Central Library. This is a slightly odd suggestion, as technically it’s too close to the event to register. But! It’s a perfect day to register for next week’s office hours (or any Wednesday to follow) with Dallas Poet Laureate Joaquín Zihuatanejo. Dallas residents can schedule a 30-minute appointment to workshop one or two of your own poems, or an hour-long session for three or four poems. It’s a free and very rare opportunity to get to work with such an experienced poet. Aspiring poets must email at least four days prior to the desired session and include a .doc of the poems intended for workshopping. Find out more online.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO