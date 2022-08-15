ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-Trump Org. official Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty in tax case

By Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst, Adam Reiss, Ryan J. Reilly
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Trump Organization
AOL Corp

Florida court rules parentless 16-year-old did not present ‘clear’ evidence she is mature enough to get an abortion

A Florida appeals court ruled on Monday that a 16-year-old did not demonstrate that she is “sufficiently mature” to get an abortion. The appellant was requesting Florida’s First District Court of Appeal overrule a lower court ruling that prevented her from circumventing a state law that requires parental notification for minors to receive abortions.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Guilty plea expected from Trump Org ex-CEO Weisselberg: CBS News Flash August 18, 2022

Allen Weisselberg, the former CEO of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to a 15-year tax fraud scheme. The deal would require him to testify about business practices at the company. The 9/11 Tribute Museum in lower Manhattan has closed after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses. And ESPN icon Dick Vitale, 83, says he’s cancer-free after battling the illness twice in the past year.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy